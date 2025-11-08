Trending topics:
MLB

Miguel Rojas reveals his plans for 2026 after Dodgers’ World Series win

Miguel Rojas continues to generate buzz among Los Angeles Dodgers fans after emerging as one of the heroes of Game 7 in the World Series. He recently opened up about what he wants to do for the 2026 season and which team he’d like to play for.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Miguel Rojas reacts before the game against the Blue Jays on November 01, 2025 in Toronto.
© Getty ImagesMiguel Rojas reacts before the game against the Blue Jays on November 01, 2025 in Toronto.

Miguel Rojas will be 37 next season, but in 2025 he proved he still has plenty left in the tank. After winning the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rojas made it clear that he’d like to return and give it another shot.

“I want to go back and play for the Dodgers,” Rojas told Dodgers Nation, adding that the back-to-back championship roster deserves one more chance to make history. “I think we deserve a chance to three-peat together. I think we deserve an opportunity to run it back.”

Rojas is currently a free agent, and the Dodgers haven’t announced whether they plan to bring him back. But it was his key hit in Game 7 against the Blue Jays that helped the team tie and later win the game. When asked about his future, Rojas admitted, “I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

Advertisement

Rojas wants to stay with the Dodgers

Rojas didn’t just express his desire to chase a three-peat with the Dodgers, he also said it would mean a lot to him to play one more year in Los Angeles. “Being here for another year will be huge for me,” he said, adding that while he’s ready to sign, he’ll still take time to evaluate his options.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

It’s not the first time Rojas has made his intentions clear. Back on September 19, he told Dodgers Nation: “This is going to be my first priority, to sign here with the Dodgers for one more year, and then after that, we’ll reevaluate where my career is going to go.”

Miguel Rojas reveals Shohei Ohtani’s World Series warning about his future with Dodgers

see also

Miguel Rojas reveals Shohei Ohtani’s World Series warning about his future with Dodgers

A strong season for Rojas

Rojas’ fourth season with the Dodgers was one of his best with the team. He hit .262, just shy of his .283 average from 2024, but it was his most productive year in Los Angeles in terms of home runs. He played in only 114 regular season games.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals: Why did the Serbian star pull out?
Tennis

Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals: Why did the Serbian star pull out?

NBA Rumors: Nico Harrison reportedly on the hot seat after Mavericks’ poor start to the season
NBA

NBA Rumors: Nico Harrison reportedly on the hot seat after Mavericks’ poor start to the season

Dan Lanning receives encouraging news despite key player’s serious injury for the Ducks
College Football

Dan Lanning receives encouraging news despite key player’s serious injury for the Ducks

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight, November 8, for the Mavericks vs Wizards?
NBA

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight, November 8, for the Mavericks vs Wizards?

Better Collective Logo