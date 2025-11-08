Miguel Rojas reveals his plans for 2026 after Dodgers’ World Series win

Miguel Rojas will be 37 next season, but in 2025 he proved he still has plenty left in the tank. After winning the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rojas made it clear that he’d like to return and give it another shot.

“I want to go back and play for the Dodgers,” Rojas told Dodgers Nation, adding that the back-to-back championship roster deserves one more chance to make history. “I think we deserve a chance to three-peat together. I think we deserve an opportunity to run it back.”

Rojas is currently a free agent, and the Dodgers haven’t announced whether they plan to bring him back. But it was his key hit in Game 7 against the Blue Jays that helped the team tie and later win the game. When asked about his future, Rojas admitted, “I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

Rojas wants to stay with the Dodgers

Rojas didn’t just express his desire to chase a three-peat with the Dodgers, he also said it would mean a lot to him to play one more year in Los Angeles. “Being here for another year will be huge for me,” he said, adding that while he’s ready to sign, he’ll still take time to evaluate his options.

It’s not the first time Rojas has made his intentions clear. Back on September 19, he told Dodgers Nation: “This is going to be my first priority, to sign here with the Dodgers for one more year, and then after that, we’ll reevaluate where my career is going to go.”

A strong season for Rojas

Rojas’ fourth season with the Dodgers was one of his best with the team. He hit .262, just shy of his .283 average from 2024, but it was his most productive year in Los Angeles in terms of home runs. He played in only 114 regular season games.