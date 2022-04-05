On April 7th the 2022 Major League Baseball season is set to begin and while all eyes will be on the big stars these five prospects could provide baseball fans something to talk about.

With the drama of the lockout behind it, at least publicly, the 2022 MLB season kicks off on April 7th. Despite the push back from March 31st to April 7th all MLB teams will play a 162-game season. This year fans will be introduced to the new universal designated hitter rule and the postseason will expand to 12 teams.

Fernando Tatis Jr., Bryce Harper, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are just a few of the players baseball fans can’t wait to see during the course of the season, while the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, and New York Mets are the odds-on favorites at BetMGM to win the World Series at year’s end.

Then there are the young up and coming MLB players that are surely going to catch fan attention during the course of the regular season. Here is a list of the top 5 MLB prospects for the 2022 season.

Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles

The number 1 draft pick in 2019, Adley Rutschman is hungry for the big time, coming off of a right tricep strain, Rutschman has all the tools to become a superstar in the MLB. Rutschman bats well in the strike zone and is a switch- hitter.

While playing in Triple-A ball the Orioles top pick batted .312/.405/.490 in 43 games. Listed on the 2022 season roster Rutschman is hoping to cut through the red tape and get some games during the season. MLB pundits have Rutschman playing by May.

Bobby Witt Jr., SS/3B, Kansas City Royals

The number 2 pick in the MLB draft in 2019, Bobby Witt Jr. was a stud during his days in Double and Triple-A, Witt Jr. has the makings of a power hitter and good defenseman mixing it up at shortstop and third base.

Pundits within the MLB have placed Bobby Witt Jr. in all-star class; if he breaks into the lineup in Kansas City sooner rather than later, Witt Jr. is expected to contribute to his team at the start of the season.

Julio Rodríguez, OF, Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez has the makings of a big-time contributor for the Seattle Mariners, being able to hit well in Double A ball last season. Rodríguez has played in right field mostly but can switch to center when called upon.

MLB projections have him playing as early as May no later than June. Known for his big work ethic MLB scouts are high on Rodríguez and he could be a big star in the making.

Riley Greene, OF, Tigers

The fifth pick of the 2019 draft, has already played in Double and Triple A ball hitting 301/.387/.534 with 24 home runs. Scouts have rated him as a good hitter and Greene could end up playing center field for the Tigers to start his MLB career.

With no real reason why Riley Greene should be held back by the Tigers, look for the young man to make his MLB debut on opening day. (NOTE: Riley Greene has a fractured foot and is out of action with no timetable on his return)

Francisco Álvarez, C, Mets

It’s been a long time since Mets fans have had a good feeling about their team and with Francisco Álvarez in the mix, Queens, New York could be the place to be in the National League in 2022. Francisco Álvarez has raw power hitting 24 home runs in the minors in 2021.

With room to grow and a team that on paper looks bound for big things, look for Álvarez to get his games this season if all goes well. The prospect has a tremendous upside and will be one of the main young players to watch. “Make it to the bigs. Make it to the bigs. That’s the goal," Álvarez told reporters, well it looks like it will happen in 2022.