On April 7th the 2022 Major League Baseball season is set to begin with seven games slated, other opening day fixtures were moved for one reason.

Play ball! Finally, after a long offseason which saw the MLB Players Union and MLB come down to the wire on a new CBA, finally, the 2022 MLB season will begin. All 30 teams will play 162 game season despite the delay and the league will be carried on Fox/FS1, TBS, ESPN/ABC, MLB Network, Apple TV+ across multiple platforms.

The 2022 season will see a league wide use of the designated hitter and the postseason will also be expanded to 12 teams. Another change will be the new name of the Cleveland franchise, gone is the name Indians as the club is now known as the Cleveland Guardians. The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

On April 7th matchups like the Nationals - Mets, Angels - Astros, Diamondbacks - Padres will capture national attention but one of the MLB’s marquee duels was forced to be canceled and rescheduled at a later day. Here are the two games pushed back for MLB Opening day.

Red Sox - Yankees

Baseball’s biggest rivalry was set to take place on April 7th at Yankee stadium, but weather issues have forced the game to be pushed back. On Twitter the Yankees announced: Thursday’s Yankees-Red Sox Opening Day game has been rescheduled due to the forecast of inclement weather. The game will now be played on Friday, April 8, at 1:05pm at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees and Red Sox will now play on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday their three game opening weekend series. The Yankees hold the all-time record over the Red Sox, 1244- 1045- 14, which includes regular and post season meetings.

Minnesota Twins - Seattle Mariners

The Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners also moved their game due to inclement weather and will play on Friday as well. The Twins announced the change of date on Twitter informing fans that tickets will automatically transfer to Friday’s rescheduled game.

All four clubs will not play any double headers due to the changes as each were supposed to have a day off, rather the days have been switched to accommodate fans who will not need to deal with bad weather conditions.