The 2023 World Series is more than just baseball. It’s a combination of many things that make it a perfect event, including the people who sing the national anthem before each game. Fans are eager to know who these performers are.

In Game 2, everyone was impressed by 17-year-old Pearle Peterson, whose impeccable voice captivated the audience as she sang the national anthem to kick off what would become a series-tying game between the Rangers and Diamondbacks.

So far, three women have sung the national anthem at the 2023 World Series. The first performer in Game 1 was also a woman, known as H.E.R. (Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson).

Game 3 national anthem singer

According to Nick Ciletti (@NickCeletti) of ABC15, he and other journalists were the first to hear Jordin Sparks’ audition for the national anthem before Game 3. Sparks was hired to perform The Star-Spangled Banner.

Jordin Sparks is an American singer-songwriter, actress, and Broadway star. She rose to fame in 2007 as the winner of the sixth season of American Idol. At age 17, she became the youngest winner in the series’ history. Her self-titled debut album was released later that year and sold over two million copies worldwide.

Sparks is known for her powerful vocals and soulful R&B sound. She has released four studio albums, all of which have charted on the Billboard 200. Her debut album spawned several hit singles, including “Tattoo” and “No Air,” which featured Chris Brown and became a global number-one hit.

The national anthem is an important part of baseball in the United States, but it is not the only sport in the country that uses the national anthem during the season, other leagues such as the NBA, NHL and NFL also use the national anthem for regular and postseason games.