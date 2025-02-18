As the Los Angeles Dodgers set their sights on defending their 2024 championship, the upcoming season presents a formidable challenge, with rival teams making significant roster moves. With that goal in mind, manager Dave Roberts and his squad aim to maximize their preparation during MLB Spring Training, with Roki Sasaki emerging as one of the most highly anticipated prospects.

After months of speculation about which team would land Sasaki for his MLB debut, the Dodgers ultimately won the race, thanks in part to the influence of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who played a key role in negotiations. Now, the 22-year-old Japanese phenom is set to showcase his talent on baseball’s biggest stage.

Expectations are sky-high for Sasaki, who was among the most dominant pitchers in Japan before making the leap to Major League Baseball. The Dodgers are focused on easing his transition and preparing him for the challenges ahead as he embarks on his first season in the majors. While the pressure of his debut is undeniable, Roberts believes Sasaki is adjusting well to his new environment.

Speaking to reporters after the second day of Spring Training, Roberts shared his thoughts on Sasaki’s early bullpen session, where he worked alongside Ohtani. With excitement building around the young pitcher, Dodgers fans are eager to see if he can live up to the hype.

Pitcher Roki Sasaki poses during a Los Angeles Dodgers press conference at Dodger Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Roberts’ thoughts on Sasaki

“He is very observant. He is certainly young,” Dodgers manager Roberts said about Sasaki when asked about his adaptation to training camp. “I think he’s really comfortable here. From his first bullpen session, which I thought was a little erratic, to the second one, he looked much cleaner and more consistent.“

Roberts also reflected on Sasaki’s initial bullpen throws, noting that nerves may have played a role. “There were probably some nerves in the first one, but the talent is still there, along with his composure,” Roberts remarked.

“The next step will be when he faces some hitters, and then we’ll get him into a Cactus League game,” Roberts added. His comments suggest growing confidence in Sasaki’s performance as the team looks forward to seeing him in game action before the season begins.

Sasaki’s stats over three seasons in Japan

The Dodgers’ front office had plenty to consider when evaluating Sasaki, beyond just the hype surrounding his arm. His on-field performance in Japan was equally compelling.

Over three seasons (2021-2024), Sasaki posted a 29-15 record with a 2.10 ERA, striking out 505 batters across 394.2 innings. However, the stat that truly caught the attention of MLB scouts was his blazing 102.5 mph fastball.