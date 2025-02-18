Former NBA player Chandler Parsons criticizes LeBron James’ All-Star Game decision

The NBA All-Star Game faced criticism from several players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum. Many suggested changes to the format. LeBron James was selected, and fans expected him to play. However, he missed the game due to an injury. His absence drew criticism from many, including former NBA player Chandler Parsons. Parsons raised an interesting point that added even more controversy to the discussion.

Chandler Parsons called out LeBron James for skipping the All-Star Game. The former NBA forward questioned if James would have played if his son, Bronny James, was part of the Rising Stars event. “The problem I have with LeBron James not wanting to play against the Rising Stars is all these other NBA players have to play against his son…Would he have played if Bronny James was a Rising Star?“ Parsons said.

LeBron decided to sit out the All-Star game due to lingering problems in his lower body. However, Parsons’ comment sparked debate. Many believe James would have suited up against Rising Stars if Bronny James had played for Rising Stars. LeBron James has not responded to Parsons’ statement.

LeBron’s decision also raised concerns about the timing of his announcement. By waiting until the last moment, he did not give NBA Commissioner Adam Silver enough time to select a replacement. Some believe another deserving player could have benefited from the opportunity, especially with so many rising stars eager to showcase their talent. This added another layer to the debate, as critics felt James could have handled the situation differently.

Lebron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Shaq’s OGs speaks to media in a press conference during the 74th NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center on February 16, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Is Bronny James a legitimate NBA prospect?

To many NBA pundits, Bronny James is not as big a talent as they often make him out to be. Nevertheless, Bronny has shown a great ability to learn. At South Bay Lakers, Bronny has truly made the most of his time. There he has shown his great ability to score, but also to be a versatile player. It is true that he struggled to adapt to the NBA at first, but JJ Redick has already stated that he is confident in his talent.

Despite playing for the South Bay Lakers, Bronny James regularly participates in Los Angeles Lakers practices and some games. He saw nearly eight minutes of action in their loss to the Utah Jazz. During that time, he recorded nine points and one assist. He still has plenty of room to improve. However, many experts believe he could be ready for the NBA next season.

