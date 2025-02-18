There is a great deal of anticipation among MLB fans as they eagerly await the return of their favorite teams competing for the World Series title. In the spring training, players and coaches have already started looking ahead to the 2025 season. New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has wasted no time in sending a strong message, not only to his players, including Juan Soto, but to the rest of the league as well.

The Mets have been one of the most talked-about teams this offseason, generating significant buzz with their blockbuster acquisition of Soto on a massive $765 million deal. The addition of the star outfielder has put New York under the spotlight, raising expectations for what they can accomplish. Alongside Soto, key returners like Pete Alonso and Sean Manaea will play crucial roles in the team’s pursuit of success.

After being eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, the Mets are determined to deliver a stronger performance in 2025, and perhaps even end their World Series drought. The franchise hasn’t lifted the trophy since their dramatic Game 7 victory over the Boston Red Sox in 1986.

Having come so close to a World Series berth last season, the Mets’ front office has made their objective clear: they want a championship. That sense of urgency has been echoed by Mendoza, who has made it clear that New York is ready to take the next step and compete at the highest level.

Juan Soto of the New York Mets poses with his new uniform after his introductory press conference at Citi Field on December 12, 2024 in New York City.

Mendoza’s message to Soto, his players, and MLB teams

During a press conference following the second day of spring training in Port St. Lucie, Mets manager Mendoza set the tone for the upcoming season. “We’re here to win a championship, and we’ve got to believe that. But we also understand there’s work to do,” Mendoza told reporters.

He also shared his expectations for training camp and the players on the current roster. “We still have a long way to go. There are a lot of good teams out there, and we have to become a great one, not just on the field, but off it as well. Last year is in the past. Now, we’re focused on 2025,” Mendoza emphasized.

With the team’s sights set on the season ahead and championship aspirations in mind, Mendoza aims to establish a winning culture, especially with new faces in the clubhouse, including Juan Soto.

Mets’ players in spring training

As Mendoza and his coaching staff evaluate the roster during camp, here’s a full list of players in attendance, including those invited as non-roster invitees:

