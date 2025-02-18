Detroit Red Wings star Dylan Larkin couldn’t hide his excitement ahead of Team USA’s crucial matchup with Team Canada during the 4 Nations Final on Feb. 20. However, as the 28-year-old spoke about the upcoming game, he dropped a sincere statement with a clear dig at his lack of success with the Red Wings in the NHL.

Thursday night’s clash between The True North and the Stars and Stripes is shaping up to be an instant classic. Their first meeting in the tournament’s group stage didn’t disappoint, and the stakes for their title duel have only grown.

Every player on both teams has admitted the magnitude of this game, and many have admitted it’s the biggest matchup of their careers. Larkin was among those.

However, as he spoke about the match, he issued a strong message to the Red Wings, putting them on blast for their difficult seasons since Larkin joined the team during the 2014 NHL entry Draft.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings takes a shot during warmup prior to their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on February 2, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

“I was saying today it’s been a long time since I’ve won something,” Larkin admitted in a clear wake-up call to Detroit, via insider Frank Seravalli. “I know there’s other guys in here in the same boat. There’s a lot on the line.”

Wings clipped

Larkin is playing through his tenth NHL season, all of them with the Red Wings, but has yet to find any success. Larkin has only played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs once, during the 2015-16 campaign.

The franchise in Motor City has failed to clinch a postseason berth for eight consecutive years, and Larkin is clearly frustrated. Having played little playoff hockey since arriving in Detroit, the intensity of the 4 Nations tournament is a breath of fresh air for the American forward, who is finally experiencing playoff-caliber games after years of waiting.