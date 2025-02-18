Former World No.2 Alex Corretja chooses the greatest tennis player among the ‘Big Three’

Spain has a rich history of producing incredible tennis players, many of whom have been overshadowed by Rafael Nadal—arguably the greatest clay-court player of all time and a standout member of the “Big Three.”

But before Nadal’s dominance, Spain boasted a golden generation of players, including Carlos Moyá, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Albert Costa, and Alex Corretja. Corretja, a two-time Roland Garros finalist, former ATP World No. 2, and Davis Cup captain, was a significant figure in this era.

Speaking to Eurosport, Corretja shared his preference for Nadal over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic but acknowledged that, statistically, the Serbian leads the pack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’s no doubt that, in the end, the greatest of all time is based on what you feel. It’s clear—and it would be dishonest to say otherwise—that, by the numbers, Novak Djokovic is the greatest of all time, and his records are indisputable,” Corretja explained. “Beyond that, it’s about your feelings. For us Spaniards, what Rafa has given us is unmatched. The emotions we’ve experienced with him are unparalleled”.

Nadal in action with partner Alex Corretja in a tennis/soccer game against Real Madrid at the ATP Madrid Masters. (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“We felt like we were part of those moments. When Rafa was broken or defeated, we suffered with him,” he added. “For us, Rafa is the best in terms of connection and inspiration. Statistically, we know that’s not the case, and Rafa himself would probably admit it”.

Advertisement

see also Stefanos Tsitsipas says who is the ‘best’ between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Corretja’s winning record against Federer and Nadal

Corretja’s professional career began in 1991, with his peak years spanning from 1997 to 2001—a period when Roger Federer was still emerging and Rafael Nadal had yet to turn pro. Despite this, Corretja holds a winning head-to-head record against both players.

Advertisement

Against Federer, Corretja played five matches and won three, including two victories at Roland Garros (2000 and 2001) and another at Gstaad in 2000. As for Nadal, the two faced off twice in 2003, with Corretja winning both encounters: first at the ATP Barcelona Open and then at the Madrid Masters (then played on hard courts).

Two Roland Garros finals and reaching World No. 2

Like many Spanish players, Corretja thrived on clay courts. His first Roland Garros final came in 1998, where he lost to compatriot Carlos Moyá. The following year, Corretja achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 2. He returned to the Paris final in 2001 but fell to Brazilian great Gustavo Kuerten.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Memorable titles

Though he never claimed a Grand Slam, Corretja captured several notable titles. His most prestigious win was the 1998 ATP Finals (then called the Masters), where he defeated legends like Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, and Carlos Moyá in the final.

Additionally, he won two Masters 1000 titles—Rome in 1997 and Indian Wells in 2000—along with five ATP 500 tournaments. He also earned a bronze medal in men’s doubles at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Advertisement

see also She was world No. 1, compared herself to Nadal, faced legal troubles, and lost her fortune

Davis Cup captain and coaching Andy Murray

Corretja excelled as a player in Spain’s Davis Cup team but also served as captain in 2012 and 2013. Under his leadership, Spain reached the final in 2012 but lost to the Czech Republic. The following year, they were eliminated in the first round by Canada.

Advertisement

Before taking on the Davis Cup captaincy, Corretja coached Andy Murray from 2008 to 2011. During their partnership, Murray solidified his place as one of the world’s top players.