MLB: Dodgers star Freedie Freeman reveals the key to win in Game 5 against the Yankees

After a disappointing night, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back this Wednesday in Game 5 of the MLB World Series against the New York Yankees, with Freddie Freeman leading the charge.

A new chance to claim the MLB World Series title is on the line this Wednesday in Game 5 against the New York Yankees. After a disappointing loss, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers are determined to deliver a victory for their fans, four years after their last championship.

Heading into Game 5, fans on both sides are eager to see how this series unfolds. Initially, many thought the Dodgers had the upper hand after Game 3. Now, with the series at 3-1, the Yankees are confident in their ability to extend the series and end their 15-year championship drought.

Despite the Yankees’ strong performance at home, the Dodgers have Freddie Freeman, who shared his perspective on the team’s approach: “Hopefully, Jack [Flaherty] can keep them calm, and we score more runs than they do.”

Pitching could prove decisive on Wednesday, with the Dodgers counting on Jack Flaherty to contain hitters like Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Anthony Volpe, Gleyber Torres, among other players.

The Dodgers got perhaps the biggest deal of the trade deadline by acquiring right-hander Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers.

Flaherty’s postseason performance

Freeman has faith in his teammates and believes Flaherty could be key to a Game 5 win. The stats back up Freeman’s confidence, given Flaherty’s recent performances in the postseason.

Flaherty has faced the New York Mets twice, the San Diego Padres twice, and the Yankees once in Game 1. Over these five outings, he’s averaged 5 innings, allowing 24 hits, 17 runs (including one scoreless game), 10 walks, and 19 strikeouts.

After five days of rest, Flaherty’s performance could be a crucial asset for the Dodgers in Game 5. He has fond memories of Game 1 against the Yankees, where he recorded 6 strikeouts, allowed 5 hits and 2 runs, and conceded just one home run.

Freeman’s respect for the Yankees

Freeman remains realistic about the quality of their opponents in the World Series, acknowledging the Yankees’ historic and competitive nature: “I’m not surprised. They’re in the World Series. They’re one of the best teams in the game.”

The stage is set for fans to enjoy an exciting showdown. This could be the Dodgers’ moment to claim the title, or it could be the Yankees’ chance to rally, pushing for a comeback to capture the Commissioner’s Trophy after 15 years.