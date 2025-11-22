MLB insider reveals the big move David Stearns may make for the Mets this offseason

David Stearns is reportedly still searching for options in the offseason market, and among his top objectives, he may be looking to add a big starter to the New York Mets roster for more firepower next season, according to a recent report from Ken Rosenthal.

“The Mets are going to sign a big starter this offseason,” Rosenthal asserted during an episode of Foul Territory. He also confirmed that Stearns himself is ready to commit fully to this special player: “David Stearns is going to go out of his comfort zone to do that.”

Of course, the identity of this player remains unknown, as no names for this “big starter” are currently circulating. However, speculation suggests it will be someone with a strong batting average who can give the Mets more power at the plate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mets fans react to Rosenthal’s claim

Reactions to Rosenthal’s assertion about a potential big starter were largely favorable toward the insider, though many called for more. “Of course, they need TWO big starters,” said Ricky Brody (@rickjbrody), while other fans offered their opinions on who the future player might be.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“I’m hoping for Valdez or Cease. Apparently they didn’t meet with Valdez at the winter meetings. I hope that doesn’t mean they’re out on him,” wrote Goose (@ryangor47698792). Another Mets fan agreed with that assessment: “Its Cease, stuff monster and has been an act while also being a ‘reclamation’ project for Stearns,” opined Sunny Days Zach (@sunnydayszach) on X.

Advertisement

see also MLB World Series champions through the decades: A year-by-year breakdown

“They also got shutout on the last day of the season when the Reds lost giving the Mets the chance to get into the playoffs. Shut out! This team needs to chuck some of their older hitters,” wrote AMF9958 (@amf9933) concerning the Mets’ current situation.