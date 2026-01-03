Baker Mayfield’s Buccaneers help Panthers star earn $1 million incentive in Week 18

In Week 18, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers met with the NFC South title on the line. However, there was more at stake than just the division crown, as a Panthers player secured a $1 million bonus in the first half against Baker Mayfield’s team.

The NFC South featured a highly compelling matchup in Week 18, with the Buccaneers and Panthers squaring off to decide the division champion in an intense contest at Raymond James Stadium.

At halftime, the Buccaneers headed to the locker room holding a 13-7 lead. Despite the temporary deficit, Panthers running back Rico Dowdle left the field with a smile after locking in a massive incentive.

Rico Dowdle earns $1 million bonus in first half against Buccaneers

Rico Dowdle entered Week 18 with two objectives: help defeat the Buccaneers and record seven scrimmage yards. While the outcome of the game remained undecided, the second goal was accomplished before halftime.

According to his contract, Dowdle was eligible for a $1 million bonus if he reached 1,350 scrimmage yards on the season. He entered the game just seven yards shy of the mark and quickly cleared it with 10 rushing yards in the first half, securing the incentive.

That was not the only bonus Dowdle was chasing in Week 18. With one more touchdown on the season, the running back would earn an additional $250,000, something he will be aiming for in the second half against Tampa Bay.

