Chiefs’ Matt Nagy reportedly emerges as a head coach candidate for the Titans

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy reportedly emerges as a potential addition for the Tennessee Titans for the upcoming NFL season.

By Emilio Abad

Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy of the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Kansas City Chiefs are enduring a disappointing season by their own standards, and amid the struggles, speculation around the future of offensive coordinator Matt Nagy continues to intensify as options across the NFL begin to narrow, and now with the Tennesse Titans.

One of the hottest storylines around the league involves coordinators interviewing for head coaching positions. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is expected to interview with the Tennessee Titans as they continue their search for a new head coach.

The Titans are aiming to reshape and modernize their football operations, and hiring a new head coach is a central piece of that plan. Nagy is reportedly among a group of candidates that includes Mike McCarthy, Jeff Hafley, Jesse Minter, Robert Saleh, and Chris Shula.

Tennessee owner Amy Adams Strunk previously announced changes to the leadership structure, redefining the responsibilities of president of football operations Chad Brinker and general manager Mike Borgonzi. Borgonzi, a former member of the Chiefs’ front office, now holds full control over the roster and is leading the search for the franchise’s next head coach.

Andy Reid (left) and Matt Nagy talking during a Chiefs game.

Head Coach vacancy in Tennessee

Former head coach Brian Callahan was dismissed early in the season, ending his stint in Tennessee with a 4–19 record and only one home win in less than two full seasons, prompting the organization to reset its direction.

Nagy’s previous head coaching pursuits

This is not the first time Nagy has been linked to head coaching opportunities. He interviewed for vacancies with the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints last year, after previously serving as head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2022.

Despite reaching the playoffs twice during his four NFL seasons in Chicago, the Bears’ offense struggled to maintain consistency. That stretch included back to back 8–8 finishes and a final 6–11 campaign in 2021, leading to Nagy’s departure with a 34–31 regular season record before he returned to the Kansas City Chiefs’ coaching staff.

