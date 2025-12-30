MLB insider reveals the NY Mets’ preferred contract approach for Framber Valdez and Tarik Skubal

The New York Mets continue to explore options on the market, and two pitchers who were rumored in recent days as possible additions are Framber Valdez and Tarik Skubal. According to Jon Heyman, Skubal in particular could be in line for a long-term contract.

“The Mets wouldn’t go long on a guy like Framber Valdez, they’d certainly be in if he’s looking for a short deal,” Heyman said recently on B/R Walk-Off. He also revealed how many years a potential deal for Skubal could include. “The Mets would likely guarantee six to seven years to a guy like Tarik Skubal, or a younger pitcher.”

For now, there is nothing official from the Mets. Skubal remains in extension talks with the Detroit Tigers, and his current market value on Spotrac is listed at $37.5 million per year on an eight-year deal. Valdez, meanwhile, is expected to sign a contract north of $200 million after rejecting the Astros’ $22 million qualifying offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mets could be a strong fit for Skubal

Another point Heyman made about Skubal’s future suggests the Mets could be close to the front of the line. The MLB insider said the Mets are among the most logical destinations if Skubal were to move. “The Mets are certainly interested. I would put them and the Dodgers as the most logical spots,” Heyman said on B/R Walk-Off.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

At the same time, Heyman cautioned that the Tigers may be keeping the Mets and other teams waiting. “Teams are making offers, but the Tigers aren’t really naming prices. There isn’t a big chance they trade the best pitcher in baseball,” he said, referring to the interest from multiple clubs.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets executive sends clear message to fans as MLB offseason questions grow

That belief that Detroit is unlikely to let Skubal go was recently reinforced in an article by Michael Brauner of Sports Illustrated. Brauner noted that Skubal’s recent appearances around Detroit, including attending Lions and Red Wings games, could be seen as a message to the Tigers that he wants to stay and secure an extension.

Advertisement

“Though he has always spoken about just how much he loves playing in the Motor City and wants to stay, his latest actions seem to mean more given the discourse this offseason. If his attendance alone was not enough of a message, however, his post on Instagram on Sunday night seals it,” Brauner wrote.