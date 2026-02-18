Giancarlo Stanton shares his reaction to Aaron Judge’s comments on the NY Yankees lack of additions

If you’re a New York Yankees fan, you might have shared the concern over the team’s restrained activity during the offseason. Despite acquiring Cody Bellinger, many notable free agents had been linked to the Yankees. Aaron Judge expressed his frustration about this, while Giancarlo Stanton offered a contrasting perspective.

When questioned about his offseason frustrations, Judge acknowledged it, but Stanton had a different outlook. “I was definitely checking to see if anything was going on. Interested? Yes. Frustrating? Not so much. You have until spring to make moves, so I was just curious,“ Stanton told the media.

As a Yankees franchise supporter, you expect stellar acquisitions during the trade deadline and the offseason. However, this time, the Yankees were deliberate in their choices, given their already strong lineup featuring Stanton and Judge.

Amidst these developments, Judge issued a statement of intent to the rest of MLB: the Yankees, with Stanton and Bellinger leading, are poised to contend for a World Series berth, exciting fans about the Bronx Bombers’ prospects.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts.

Stanton views technological changes in MLB positively

The MLB is on the cusp of technological transformation with the introduction of the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System. Stanton expressed optimism about these changes.

“I think it will be cool. It’ll impact a lot of games on both sides,” Stanton commented regarding the ABS. “There are times when a challenge could change the game right there.”

Looking ahead to spring training, Stanton sharedhis enthusiasm: “I’m ready for good work in the spring and a good buildup.” With these remarks, Stanton appears focused and prepared for the upcoming season, eyeing a World Series title.

