Where to watch Wolverhampton vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Wolverhampton face off against Arsenal in a Matchday 31 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

It’s a massive showdown at both ends of the Premier League table as Arsenal and Wolverhampton meet on Matchday 31 with major implications for the title race and the relegation battle. Arsenal lead the league with 57 points, four ahead of Manchester City.

A win would stretch that margin to seven, tightening their grip on first place. Meanwhile, Wolves are in survival mode, sitting on just nine points from 26 matches and in urgent need of a turnaround to keep their top-flight hopes alive.

When will the Wolverhampton vs Arsenal match be played?

Wolverhampton play against Arsenal this Wednesday, February 18, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 31. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Joao Gomes of Wolverhampton – Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Wolverhampton vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Wolverhampton vs Arsenal in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Wolverhampton and Arsenal in the USA on Peacock Premium.