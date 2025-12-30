NY Mets executive sends clear message to fans as MLB offseason questions grow

The New York Mets remain active behind the scenes, even as uncertainty lingers among the fan base during a turbulent offseason. Vice President of Operations and Assistant General Manager Eduardo Brizuela made it clear that roster construction is far from finished, especially in the outfield. “We’re actively looking to add another outfielder to the mix,” Brizuela said to Johnny Trujillo.

Brizuela stressed that flexibility remains a major priority for the organization as it evaluates potential additions. “We love the versatility our current roster provides, and we’re seeking additional players who can bring that same flexibility and depth,” he explained to Trujillo (@JohnnyTrujillo1).

Addressing concerns directly, Brizuela delivered a calming message to Mets fans who have grown uneasy after seeing familiar names depart. “There’s really nothing to worry about,” he said. “I know the offseason has been tough with some familiar names no longer here, and it’s natural to feel uncertain when big pieces move on. But I truly believe we’re building a strong, competitive team.”

He added that the Mets remain aggressive on all fronts: “We’ve got exciting talent coming through the farm system, quality free agents available, and we’re going to be very aggressive in trades. Rest assured, we’re staying super active this winter.”

Developing story…