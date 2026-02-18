Trending topics:
MLB

NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone addresses media on Giancarlo Stanton’s playing status

In anticipation of the upcoming spring training games, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on Giancarlo Stanton's status, shedding light on what fans can expect from the star player.

By Santiago Tovar

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees high fives manager Aaron Boone.
© Rich Schultz/Getty ImagesGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees high fives manager Aaron Boone.

One of the primary objectives for New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is to ensure his roster maintains peak health. Although achieving this is challenging, Boone recently addressed this and conveyed a message about one of their star players gearing up for the new season: Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton faced injuries before the last season but managed to make a return halfway through. As a new season approaches, Boone provided a surprising update on Stanton’s readiness for the Yankees’ regular-season play.

“We feel like we’re in a good spot with him,” Boone told the media. “He’ll be someone I likely wait an additional week before playing.” Boone also praised Stanton’s condition during spring training, highlighting that the slugger is poised for the challenges ahead.

Regarding Stanton’s situation, the manager expressed confidence that the healthy contingent of players could step up during spring training, emphasizing the high expectations placed on the team for the upcoming season.

Aaron Boone

Aaron Boone manager of the New York Yankees.

Boone’s insights on other roster players

With Stanton’s imminent return, reflecting on the team’s World Series ambitions, Boone also shared insights on other roster players, including Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Carlos Lagrange.

“I feel like he’s in a really good frame of mind. He’s incredibly confident, and for good reason,” Boone commented on Chisholm, heading into his third year with the Bronx Bombers.

Boone also praised Carlos Lagrange, stating, “He was excellent.” The positive atmosphere surrounding the Yankees heading into spring training suggests a promising outlook for the team’s fanbase as they brace for the rigors of the MLB season.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
