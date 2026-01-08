MLB insider reveals why the Yankees backed off a pursuit of Tarik Skubal

The New York Yankees are in need of top-tier pitching to shore up a defense that struggled badly last season, and Tarik Skubal was one of their targets. That pursuit now appears to be completely off the table, as the cost would simply be too high for the organization.

The report surfaced in a recent article by Jon Heyman of The New York Post. “They [the Yankees] checked in on Tigers superstar Tarik Skubal but got the impression it would take ‘half the team,’” Heyman wrote, adding, “Can’t really blame Detroit.”

It remains unclear where Skubal could ultimately land. The left-hander posted a 13-6 record with a 2.21 ERA last MLB season, a performance that naturally sparked interest across the league, not just from the Yankees. Given how dominant he has been with the Tigers, it was inevitable that several big-market teams would at least explore the possibility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What would a player like Skubal be worth?

Spotrac lists Skubal’s market value at $37.5 million per year, which would translate to a minimum eight-year deal worth roughly $299.6 million. That price tag would make him an expensive addition for any team, including the Yankees, but one who could immediately elevate any rotation.

Advertisement

With Skubal now essentially out of the picture, another report indicates the Yankees have shifted their focus to two other pitchers who would be more affordable options. That approach would allow New York to add multiple new arms rather than committing all of its resources to a single pitcher for the next eight years.

Advertisement

see also Not NY Yankees or NY Mets: Cody Bellinger seen as favorite over Kyle Tucker for another team

When Heyman referenced the Yankees having to give up “half the team,” he was largely pointing to the farm system. New York has several highly regarded prospects, including George Lombard Jr., Carlos Lagrange, Elmer Rodriguez, Spencer Jones, and Bryce Cunningham.