NY Yankees switch attention to two players with Tarik Skubal trade reportedly unlikely

Tarik Skubal is one of the best pitchers in baseball. Naturally, the New York Yankees wanted to see if they had a shot at trading for him. However, now they are switching their focus as a trade for the ace looks very unlikely.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB, the Yankees are in talks to land lefty MacKenzie Gore or RHP Freddy Peralta. Both scenarios would involve trades with either Washington or Milwaukee, but are also two incredible pitchers.

Both are coveted, therefore are expensive in terms of trade values. Gore didn’t have the best of seasons last year, as he had a 4.17 ERA and a record of 5-15. However, he is only 26 years old, reliable and with an elite four-pitch arsenal. Of course, he also has high strikeout rates thanks to his versatility. He is not Tarik Skubal, but he is very good.

Peralta will have plenty of potential destinations

The Yankees are very interested in Peralta and also received an update on his future. However, they aren’t the only ones lurking in on the 29-year-old ace. However, there’s been reports of the Mets, Red Sox, Giants, Astros, Dodgers and Braves could be in the Peralta sweepstakes. It’s numerous and tough competition.

Freddy Peralta #51 of the Milwaukee Brewers

Peralta has an elite strikeout rate and just finished fifth in NL Cy Young. His four-seam fastball is incredible, but Peralta also has effective curveballs, sliders, and changeups. He led the National League in wins last season.

The Yankees rotation would be stellar with either Gore or Peralta

The Yankees already have an ace in Gerrit Cole. However, Max Fried is a very good pitcher. Carlos Rodon has had a career resurgence in the last couple of years, an former AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is also there. Adding a guy like Gore or Peralta would make the Yankees rotation one of the MLB’s best.

