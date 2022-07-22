The 28-year-old left fielder has multiple teams, some in the American League East, looking to trade for him.

Andrew Benintendi could be leaving the last place Kansas City Royals before the MLB trade deadline. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the 2018 World Series winner has multiple teams interested in a trade.

Given his stance on COVID-19 vaccination Benintendi cannot play in Canada and that eliminates the Toronto Blue Jays for the equation. The Royals are 36-56 and in last place in AL Central and Benintendi could be good trade material to lift the Royals in other areas.

This season Benintendi has 102 hits, 3 home runs, and 37 RBIs for the struggling Royals and could be on the move before the trade deadline.

Reports that Andrew Benintendi will leave the Royals

Mark Feinsand stated on Twitter, “It appears that Andrew Benintendi’s vaccination status is not having an impact on his trade market. According to sources, multiple teams - including some in the AL East - are interested in acquiring the All-Star outfielder from the Royals.”

Which teams that could sign Benintendi remains to be seen, the top clubs have his position covered and he may make an “improved” move to a team on the cusp of MLB playoff qualification or a work in progress team for next season. The San Diego Padres have been reported as a possible destination.