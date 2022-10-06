The Royals had a dismal season with a 65-91 record and losing 7 of their last 10.

The Kansas City Royals are starting to think about 2023, 2022 was a year to forget as the team simply never got off the ground. The Royals were the second worst team in the American League behind the disastrous Oakland A’s.

Now according to Jon Morosi help is on the way as the Royals are looking to the 111 game winning Dodgers for help. Morosi tweeted, “Clayton McCullough, #Dodgers first base coach, is among the candidates for the #Royals managerial opening”.

To make the connection even greater, Clayton McCullough’s dad is a scout for the ball club. Here is more information on Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough.

Clayton McCullough bio

Clayton McCullough was a catcher in the minor leagues but never made it to the MLB despite being drafted twice by the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Indians. McCullough was hired by the Dodgers as a Minor League Field Coordinator. The Dodgers named McCullough their first base coach for the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will start their MLB playoff campaign against an opponent to be determined on October 11th. The Dodgers will go in search of their eighth World Series, the last one coming in 2020.