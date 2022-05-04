Only seven MLB managers within the ranking are still active in the league, but the top record seems unattainable since there are almost four thousand wins in a manager career.

Managers are the ones who make MLB teams win, although there are people who say they are the leading pitchers or home runs, but managers with a good strategy make a baseball team work to win games. The manager with the most wins in MLB history was Connie Mack, he was also a player, but he is remembered as a great manager.

Only seven managers with more than 1,000 wins are active in the MLB, all of them leading the strategy of multiple teams: Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies. .

It is not easy to win 1,000 games in the MLB but most of them have more than 20 years in the league working in different areas that eventually led them to the position of manager. Only one manager worked more than 49 years, Connie Mack for the Philadelphia Athletics.

MLB managers all-time wins: Rankings and records

As mentioned above, Connie Mack is an all-time record manager with 3,731 wins, most of those wins were when he was the manager of the Philadelphia Athletics from 1901 to 1950. Prior to his long job position with the Athletics he was the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The active managers who are on the list of all-time wins are: Tony La Russa, Dusty Baker, Terry Francona, Buck Showalter, Joe Maddon, Bob Melvin, Joe Girardi and Bud Black. The only one close to Connie Mack's record is Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa with 2,830 wins.