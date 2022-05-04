Managers are the ones who make MLB teams win, although there are people who say they are the leading pitchers or home runs, but managers with a good strategy make a baseball team work to win games. The manager with the most wins in MLB history was Connie Mack, he was also a player, but he is remembered as a great manager.

Only seven managers with more than 1,000 wins are active in the MLB, all of them leading the strategy of multiple teams: Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies. .

It is not easy to win 1,000 games in the MLB but most of them have more than 20 years in the league working in different areas that eventually led them to the position of manager. Only one manager worked more than 49 years, Connie Mack for the Philadelphia Athletics.

MLB managers all-time wins: Rankings and records

As mentioned above, Connie Mack is an all-time record manager with 3,731 wins, most of those wins were when he was the manager of the Philadelphia Athletics from 1901 to 1950. Prior to his long job position with the Athletics he was the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The active managers who are on the list of all-time wins are: Tony La Russa, Dusty Baker, Terry Francona, Buck Showalter, Joe Maddon, Bob Melvin, Joe Girardi and Bud Black. The only one close to Connie Mack's record is Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa with 2,830 wins.

 

MLB Managers all-time wins
Rank Name Wins Losses Ties Pct.
1 Connie Mack 3,731 3,948 76 .486
2 Tony La Russa* 2,830 2,447 4 .536
3 John McGraw 2,763 1,948 58 .586
4 Bobby Cox 2,504 2,001 3 .556
5 Joe Torre 2,326 1,997 6 .538
6 Sparky Anderson 2,194 1,834 2 .545
7 Bucky Harris 2,158 2,219 33 .493
8 Joe McCarthy 2,125 1,333 29 .615
9 Walter Alston 2,040 1,613 5 .558
10 Leo Durocher 2,008 1,709 22 .540
11 Bruce Bochy 2,003 2,029 0 .497
12 Dusty Baker * 2,000 1,745 1 .534
13 Casey Stengel 1,905 1,842 19 .508
14 Gene Mauch 1,902 2,037 3 .483
15 Bill McKechnie 1,896 1,723 28 .524
16 Lou Piniella 1,835 1,713 0 .517
17 Terry Francona * 1,792 1,528 0 .540
18 Jim Leyland 1,769 1,728 2 .506
19 Mike Scioscia 1,650 1,428 0 .536
20 Ralph Houk 1,619 1,531 7 .514
21 Fred Clarke 1,602 1,181 43 .576
22 Tommy Lasorda 1,599 1,439 2 .526
23 Dick Williams 1,571 1,451 1 .520
24

Buck Showalter *

 1,567 1,525 1 .507
25 Clark Griffith 1,491 1,367 59 .522
26 Earl Weaver 1,480 1,060 1 .583
27 Miller Huggins 1,413 1,134 23 .555
28 Al Lopez 1,410 1,004 11 .584
29 Jimmy Dykes 1,406 1,541 15 .477
30 Wilbert Robinson 1,399 1,398 21 .500
31 Davey Johnson 1,372 1,071 2 .562
32 Joe Maddon * 1,370 1,196 1 .534
33 Bob Melvin * 1,361 1,280 0 .515
34 Chuck Tanner 1,352 1,381 5 .495
35 Ned Hanlon 1,313 1,164 53 .530
36 Cap Anson 1,295 947 46 .578
37 Charlie Grimm 1,287 1,067 14 .547
38 Frank Selee 1,284 862 34 .598
39 Whitey Herzog 1,281 1,125 3 .532
40 Clint Hurdle 1,269 1,345 1 .485
41 Billy Martin 1,253 1,013 1 .553
42 Bill Rigney 1,239 1,321 1 .484
43 Joe Cronin 1,236 1,055 24 .540
44 Harry Wright 1,225 885 35 .581
45 Ned Yost 1,203 1,341 0 .473
46 Ron Gardenhire 1,200 1,280 0 .484
47 Mike Hargrove 1,188 1,173 2 .503
48 Bobby Valentine 1,186 1,165 0 .504
49 Hughie Jennings 1,184 995 23 .543
50 Lou Boudreau 1,162 1,224 18 .487
51 John McNamara 1,160 1,233 2 .485
52 Tom Kelly 1,140 1,244 1 .478
53 Frankie Frisch 1,138 1,078 30 .514
54 Art Howe 1,129 1,137 0 .498
55 Danny Murtaugh 1,115 950 3 .540
56 Joe Girardi * 1,109 918 0 .547
57 Frank Robinson 1,065 1,176 0 .475
58 Jack McKeon 1,051 990 1 .515
59 Billy Southworth 1,044 704 22 .597
60 Red Schoendienst 1,041 955 3 .522
61 Steve O'Neill 1,040 821 18 .559
62 Felipe Alou 1,033 1,021 1 .503
63 Jim Fregosi 1,028 1,095 0 .484
64 Bud Black * 1,011 1,081 0 .483
65 Chuck Dressen 1,008 973 9 .509
66 Charlie Manuel 1,000 826 0 .548