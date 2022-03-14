With Canadian authorities banning unvaccinated players from visiting the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees may have a big issue on their hands.

The New York Yankees enter this MLB season with high hopes and expectations, especially after completing the blockbuster deal that landed them Josh Donaldson in return for Gary Sanchez.

The Bronx Bombers have struggled to keep up with the rest of the American League East over the past couple of years. They're looking forward to add more firepower to their roster before the start of the season.

Nonetheless, they could still have some issues against one of their biggest rivals in the division. Per Canadian authorities, unvaccinated players won't be able to travel to Toronto to face the Blue Jays.

MLB News: Unvaccinated Players Won't Be Able To Travel To Toronto

(Transcript via Sportsnet)

"Players who haven't been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be able to play in Toronto.

In addition, unvaccinated players won't be paid for games or service time for the entirety of a series played north of the border. Each day spent on a baseball club's active roster or injured list represents one day of service time.

Current vaccination guidelines still doesn't allow foreign unvaccinated travellers to cross the Canadian border. Athletes no longer have special status in order to travel without having taken the vaccine after the federal government revoked the exemption on Jan. 15."

Aaron Boone Admits Vaccination Status Is A Concern For The Yankees

The Yankees have nine games in Toronto next season against a rival they topped by only one win last year. That's why manager Aaron Boone admits it'll be a concern and an 'interesting' situation:

“It’ll be interesting, to say the least, how that situation unfolds,” Boone said, per The New York Post. “I think we still have a few guys at least that aren’t vaccinated. So we’ll be monitoring that situation closely and see how that plays out. But yeah, it’s a concern.”

Boone Says It's 'A Personal Decision'

“It’s definitely a personal decision,” Boone added. “Now, if it’s something that becomes an issue, yeah, I would have conversations with guys. But ultimately it’s something that I do look at as a personal choice. I have people in my life that have made choices on both sides. I understand it’s one of those things that’s kind of polarized us unfortunately, as a nation, as a world. So yeah, I’ll certainly communicate with our guys, but in the end, it’s a personal decision.”

The Yankees had 85% of its tier 1 personnel vaccinated last season but there was no disclosed information about the players. Now, some of them will have a choice to make if they want to be available all the time.