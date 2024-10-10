MLB News: Carlos Mendoza sends special message to Mets fan base after NLCS berth clinching

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shared a special message to the fan base, acknowledging their unwavering support, which he said played a key role in helping the team clinch a spot in the NLCS.

The New York Mets knew playing at home would be something special. Manager Carlos Mendoza said it before Game 3 against the Phillies, and the opposition also knew Citi Field would be a hostile environment. After winning Game 4, Mendoza sent a special message to the fan base.

Reflecting on the back-to-back victories over the Philadelphia Phillies in Games 3 and 4, Mendoza noted how different it felt to play at home with the fans behind them. According to the Mets’ manager, the fans deserved it, and he’s proud of them.

“100% because we’re doing it at home, in front of our fan base, and I think this is the first time we got to celebrate here. We clinch. They deserved this. I keep saying it, this is a first-class organization, we’ve got great people here, and I’m proud of the fan base. I said that in my speech. Mets Nation, this is for you.”

Mendoza emphasized that just as the team believes, the fan base believes too, and will continue to believe that the Mets can achieve great things. During the clubhouse celebration, he also mentioned it was Francisco Lindor who started calling the fan base “Mets Nation.”

How many fans attended Citi Field during Games 3 and 4?

In Game 3, where the Mets beat the Phillies 7-2, attendance was reported at 44,093 fans. Game 4, which secured the team’s NLCS spot, saw 44,103 fans at Citi Field.

It’s worth noting that the first two games between the Phillies and Mets, played at Citizens Bank Park, had slightly larger crowds, with 45,751 at Game 1 and 45,679 at Game 2.

Who will the Mets face in the NLCS?

The Mets’ NLCS opponent has yet to be determined. The Dodgers and Padres are set to play Game 5 on Friday, October 11, to decide who will face the Mets.