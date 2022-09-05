The American League MVP race isn't that close this year. Here, we talk about the only two players that could steal the award from Aaron Judge.

The Major League Baseball season has been one for the ages. Even though the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros march strong at the top of the standings, anything can happen in the postseason.

Needless to say, these teams have been able to thrive thanks to the contributions of some of the best players on Earth. But even among them, some seem to stand out from the rest of the pack.

That's why today, we're going to honor them by letting you know about the only three players who could take home the American League MVP award this season. Honestly, you couldn't go wrong either way,

MLB News: Leading Candidates For American League MVP

3. Jose Ramirez

The Cleveland Guardians were expected to be bottom-feeders this season, yet they have a chance to win their division. And a lot of that has to do with Jose Ramirez's stellar play throughout the campaign.

One of the most versatile infielders in the game, Ramirez has been lights out at the plate this season. He's slashed .280/.350/.535 with 26 homers, 106 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, and a league-leading 39 doubles.

2. Shohei Ohtani

Even though the Los Angeles Angels may never be a good team, they're still must-watch television for as long as Shohei Ohtani is on the roster. He's the most spectacular player in the game, and it's not even close.

Ohtani continues to be a two-way phenom. He's slashing .266/.358/.522 with 30 homers, 82 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases while also going 11-8 with a 2.58 ERA, 1.044 WHIP, and 181 strikeouts in 23 starts on the mound.

1. Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees may not be red-hot as they were at the start of the season, but Aaron Judge hasn't missed a beat. He's looking at a $300+ million contract in the offseason after betting on himself and turning down a big offer last winter.

Judge is nearly a lock to win AL MVP regardless of the Yankees' major slump. He's having the best season of his career with a slash line of .299/.401/.674, an MLB-best 53 homers, 115 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, and is also leading the league in runs (107) and walks (79). All rise!