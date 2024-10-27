MLB News: Aaron Judge makes major admission ahead of World Series Game 3 against Dodgers

Game 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers will be pivotal for Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees in the World Series. Before the game, Judge admitted to facing a challenge that has become evident this postseason.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees face a must-win situation at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers to keep their World Series hopes alive. Ahead of Game 3, and right after their Game 2 loss, Judge admitted he’s been struggling at the plate.

Several top Yankees players spoke out after their Game 2 loss in LA, which put the Bronx Bombers down 0-2 in the World Series. Judge was one of the players who addressed questions, including one from Derek Jeter, about his personal struggles at the plate.

“I’ve definitely got to step up, I’ve got to do my job,” Judge said. “Guys around here are doing their job, getting on base. I’m failing them, backing them up. We’ve got to turn it around.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Things have not gone well for Judge in the postseason, and his struggles are glaring in the World Series against Dodgers, with six strikeouts and a 1-for-9 record, batting .111. Meanwhile, Stanton and Soto have stepped up with home runs to keep the team in contention.

Advertisement

Juan Soto, Aaron Boone Stand Behind Aaron Judge

Despite repeated questions about Judge’s struggles at the plate, teammates like Stanton, Chisholm Jr., Soto, and manager Aaron Boone have shown their support for the slugger. Both Soto and Boone offered words of encouragement.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Aaron Judge sends clear message to Dodgers ahead of Game 3 at Yankee Stadium

“It’s all about one at-bat,” Soto said. “I know it’s tough, but I feel like when you’re a hitter like him, he’s one of the greatest. I feel like it’s only going to take one at-bat for him to lock in and be on it.”

Advertisement

“I want him to get results, obviously, and I want him to get hot and get going,” manager Aaron Boone said. “I feel like he will. Hopefully that’s now.”