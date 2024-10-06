MLB News: Alex Verdugo fires back at criticism with a clear message to Yankees fans

Alex Verdugo played a key role for the New York Yankees in the ALDS opener, but he also faced criticism and was booed during the game, prompting him to respond with a strong message.

The New York Yankees edged out a 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals in a tightly contested ALDS opener, with Alex Verdugo playing a crucial role in securing the home win. Despite the positive result, Verdugo found himself responding to sharp criticism after the game.

Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo acknowledged hearing the boos from fans during the game but admitted he was just as hard on himself. “Fans booing me, fans getting on me, I understand it… I was booing myself too,” Verdugo stated in his postgame remarks.

The game against the Royals proved to be a challenging start to the ALDS. Reflecting on the intensity and criticism, Verdugo said, “We ran through course, like a spiral out of control. For me, it was about leaning on my guys in the clubhouse—they all have my back and know what kind of player I am.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Verdugo’s teammates rallied around him during the game, reminding him not to let a tough moment define his season: “Don’t let this little glimpse define your whole year. You can make up for a lot in the playoffs.”

Advertisement

Yankees in the ALDS Opener

The game was anything but easy for the Yankees at home. After allowing a run in the second inning, they briefly took the lead in the bottom of the third, only to lose it again in the top of the fourth. The back-and-forth continued until the seventh inning, when Jazz Chisholm Jr. scored the go-ahead run off Verdugo’s clutch single.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Jazz Chisholm Jr sends message of support to Yankees teammate Alex Verdugo

Yankees players who scored in the game included Gleyber Torres (2), Aaron Judge (1), Chisholm (1), and Verdugo (2). Torres and Austin Wells led the team with two RBIs each, while Judge struggled, going hitless in four at-bats and striking out three times.