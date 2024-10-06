MLB News: Jazz Chisholm Jr sends message of support to Yankees teammate Alex Verdugo

Alex Verdugo faced heavy criticism during the game, with fans booing him, but teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr. didn’t leave him out to dry. Chisholm sent a strong message of support to his fellow Yankee, while also taking a lighthearted jab at the Angels.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. played a pivotal role in the New York Yankees‘ 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS opener of the 2024 MLB postseason, scoring the decisive run that secured the win. However, that run was made possible by an RBI single from Alex Verdugo, and after the game, Chisholm didn’t miss the chance to send a message of support to his teammate.

Verdugo faced boos from Yankees fans, a reaction he acknowledged, even sending a message back to them. But Chisholm, aware of the criticism, was quick to praise Verdugo, speaking highly of his talent and resilience, while making it clear that he fully supports his teammate.

“We all know Alex Verdugo—he’s been in big moments, played for big teams. This is nothing for him. I was just talking to someone earlier, right before I came here. He lives for this. He’s played in big cities before—Boston, L.A., and I’m not talking about the Angels. So, for me, he’s been doing this. He’s almost a career .300 hitter. He’s done it before. I love it. Verdugo is my guy, and I’ll always have his back,” Chisholm said.

Verdugo had two runs during the opener, but the key moment came in the bottom of the seventh inning when his RBI single allowed the Yankees to score their sixth and winning run. Chisholm, who scored that run, narrowly avoided a collision with the home plate umpire in a dramatic finish.

Chisholm and Verdugo’s Performance in Game 1

Chisholm played third base, going 1-for-4 at the plate with a .250 average and no strikeouts. Verdugo, meanwhile, had the highest batting average among the Yankees, going 2-for-3 with a .667 average and scoring two runs.

In the end, the question of whether Alex Verdugo or Jasson Dominguez would start in left field was settled in Verdugo’s favor, a decision by manager Aaron Boone that paid off. Dominguez remains on the roster as a potential option for the upcoming playoff games.