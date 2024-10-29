MLB News: Anthony Rizzo sends fearless message to Dodgers about Yankees’ Game 4 mindset

After the loss in the Bronx, several New York Yankees player spoke, but Anthony Rizzo stood out, unafraid to send a message to the Los Angeles Dodgers about his team mindset for Game 4.

Anthony Rizzo contributed with a run and a single in Game 3 at Yankee Stadium, where the New York Yankees dropped their third straight game in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But what stood out most was his clear message to the Dodgers about what to expect in the next home game.

If there’s one player who came away with high spirits after the home loss that put the Yankees down 0-3 in the World Series, it was Rizzo. He wasted no time revealing the team’s mindset for Game 4 against the Dodgers.

“I don’t see us just laying down tomorrow. I expect us to show up and be ready to go and just win one game; that’s our mentality.” He added that it wouldn’t be easy to get a win but that they would find inspiration somewhere for the game.

“It’s not gonna be easy. We’ve got to pull some inspiration from somewhere. It’s happened before; teams have come back before. It’s gonna sting tonight, but tomorrow, when we show up, we’ll be ready to play.”

Rizzo’s Message to Yankees Fans

On the disappointment felt by fans after the Game 3 loss, with the odds stacked heavily against the Yankees , Rizzo had a few words, acknowledging he understands their pain and shares in it.

“For most of us, we haven’t been here for 15 years. I understand the fans; it’s been a long time in the making. I grew up a Yankee fan, as well.” It’s worth noting that Rizzo is playing in his third postseason with the team, marking his first World Series with the Bronx Bombers.