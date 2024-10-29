Trending topics:
World Series

MLB News: Anthony Rizzo sends fearless message to Dodgers about Yankees’ Game 4 mindset

After the loss in the Bronx, several New York Yankees player spoke, but Anthony Rizzo stood out, unafraid to send a message to the Los Angeles Dodgers about his team mindset for Game 4.

Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees looks on while playing in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
© Getty ImagesAnthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees looks on while playing in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Richard Tovar

Anthony Rizzo contributed with a run and a single in Game 3 at Yankee Stadium, where the New York Yankees dropped their third straight game in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But what stood out most was his clear message to the Dodgers about what to expect in the next home game.

If there’s one player who came away with high spirits after the home loss that put the Yankees down 0-3 in the World Series, it was Rizzo. He wasted no time revealing the team’s mindset for Game 4 against the Dodgers.

“I don’t see us just laying down tomorrow. I expect us to show up and be ready to go and just win one game; that’s our mentality.” He added that it wouldn’t be easy to get a win but that they would find inspiration somewhere for the game.

Advertisement

“It’s not gonna be easy. We’ve got to pull some inspiration from somewhere. It’s happened before; teams have come back before. It’s gonna sting tonight, but tomorrow, when we show up, we’ll be ready to play.”

Advertisement

Rizzo’s Message to Yankees Fans

On the disappointment felt by fans after the Game 3 loss, with the odds stacked heavily against the Yankees , Rizzo had a few words, acknowledging he understands their pain and shares in it.

MLB News: Giancarlo Stanton&#039;s painful admission after Yankees&#039; Game 3 loss to Dodgers at home

see also

MLB News: Giancarlo Stanton's painful admission after Yankees' Game 3 loss to Dodgers at home

“For most of us, we haven’t been here for 15 years. I understand the fans; it’s been a long time in the making. I grew up a Yankee fan, as well.” It’s worth noting that Rizzo is playing in his third postseason with the team, marking his first World Series with the Bronx Bombers.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Aaron Boone issues strong call to Aaron Judge ahead of Yankees-Dodgers Game 4
MLB

MLB News: Aaron Boone issues strong call to Aaron Judge ahead of Yankees-Dodgers Game 4

MLB News: Alex Verdugo sends clear message to Yankees teammates about Game 4 against Dodgers
MLB

MLB News: Alex Verdugo sends clear message to Yankees teammates about Game 4 against Dodgers

MLB News: Giancarlo Stanton's painful admission after Yankees' Game 3 loss to Dodgers at home
MLB

MLB News: Giancarlo Stanton's painful admission after Yankees' Game 3 loss to Dodgers at home

MLB News: Aaron Judge makes something clear about Yankees’ 0-3 World Series deficit against Dodgers
MLB

MLB News: Aaron Judge makes something clear about Yankees’ 0-3 World Series deficit against Dodgers

Better Collective Logo