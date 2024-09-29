MLB News: Anthony Rizzo updates on hand Injury recovery and playoff aspirations with the Yankees

The hopes for Anthony Rizzo's presence with the New York Yankees in the 2024 MLB playoffs remain alive. The first baseman is keeping the optimism alive as he discusses his recovery process.

Anthony Rizzo has been a pivotal player for the New York Yankees during the 2024 MLB regular season, playing a key role in the team’s push for the postseason. Unfortunately, the first baseman is sidelined due to injury, but he recently shared updates on his recovery process.

“I mean overall… it’s an awful time, but it happened for a reason. I’m trying to process it,” Rizzo stated, reflecting on how he’s coping with his hand fracture, which, according to manager Aaron Boone, isn’t a severe break—just a fracture in one of his fingers.

When asked if he envisions a possibility of playing in the playoffs, Rizzo replied, “In my mind, yes, definitely. But in reality…” things might be different regarding his situation with the Yankees in the postseason.

“I’ve never been through this before,” he admitted, highlighting the challenges the injury has posed. However, Rizzo revealed that he felt significantly better on the morning of September 29. He also confirmed to a reporter that he would require about 3 to 4 days of rest.

Developing story…