MLB News: Anthony Rizzo updates on hand Injury recovery and playoff aspirations with the Yankees

The hopes for Anthony Rizzo's presence with the New York Yankees in the 2024 MLB playoffs remain alive. The first baseman is keeping the optimism alive as he discusses his recovery process.

Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees in action against the Boston Red Sox] at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Getty ImagesAnthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees in action against the Boston Red Sox] at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Richard Tovar

Anthony Rizzo has been a pivotal player for the New York Yankees during the 2024 MLB regular season, playing a key role in the team’s push for the postseason. Unfortunately, the first baseman is sidelined due to injury, but he recently shared updates on his recovery process.

“I mean overall… it’s an awful time, but it happened for a reason. I’m trying to process it,” Rizzo stated, reflecting on how he’s coping with his hand fracture, which, according to manager Aaron Boone, isn’t a severe break—just a fracture in one of his fingers.

When asked if he envisions a possibility of playing in the playoffs, Rizzo replied, “In my mind, yes, definitely. But in reality…” things might be different regarding his situation with the Yankees in the postseason.

“I’ve never been through this before,” he admitted, highlighting the challenges the injury has posed. However, Rizzo revealed that he felt significantly better on the morning of September 29. He also confirmed to a reporter that he would require about 3 to 4 days of rest.

Developing story…

Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

