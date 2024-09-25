MLB News: Astros manager Joe Espada unveils the secret behind Houston's stunning AL West comeback

The Houston Astros, under the leadership of manager Joe Espada, overcame all obstacles and qualified for the MLB postseason.

The Houston Astros were crowned AL West champions for the seventh time in the past eight seasons after a comeback victory over the Seattle Mariners in MLB, though manager Joe Espada chose not to make any major revelations.

The Houston team started the season poorly but managed to recover, reaching first place in the division by mid-August. Despite facing numerous injuries and being 10 games behind the Mariners in June, the Astros never lost confidence.

Manager Joe Espada kept his team motivated, reminding them that they were still in the race: “We got this,” he recalled telling the players, per The Associated Press. “We are a good team. We’ve just got to go on a hot streak, and we’ll turn this around.”

“I never lost hope,” Espada said. “When it comes to winning, if you know how to win and you have the right ingredients, you don’t mess that up. You’ve got to protect it, and that’s what we’ve done.”

The Houston Astros celebrate in the locker room after winning the AL West Division by defeating the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on September 24, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Houston Astros secure postseason spot after AL West triumph

With the division secured, the Astros qualified as the third seed in the American League postseason. This positions them to face the yet-to-be-determined sixth seed in a home Wild Card Series.

The Astros enter the postseason with both confidence and experience, having overcome challenges during the regular season. Despite having the worst record among the three division winners in the American League, the Astros are still capable of winning another title this season.

MLB’s final regular season week: Wild-Card race heats up

With five days remaining in the regular season, four teams are separated by just 2 1/2 games for two wild-card spots in the American League. The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals currently hold those spots with identical records, while the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners are on the outside, fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Regardless of their opponent, the Astros will enter the postseason with confidence and experience. Despite a slow start, the Astros have proven to be one of the best teams in MLB since June.

