MLB News: Mets manager Carlos Mendoza delivers crucial update on Francisco Lindor's possible return

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor is nearing his return to MLB.

Manager Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Manager Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Alexander Rosquez

New York Mets shortstop and star Francisco Lindor was out of the starting lineup for Tuesday’s matchup with the Atlanta Braves but made a brief appearance in the on-deck circle.

In the ninth inning, Lindor stepped into the on-deck circle, preparing to pinch-hit for Tyrone Taylor. However, Lindor did not get the opportunity as the Mets ultimately lost the game 5-1 to Atlanta.

Manager Carlos Mendoza was asked about Lindor and whether his brief appearance indicated he’s ready to start in this series. Lindor underwent a bone scan, which came back clean. Mendoza explained that Lindor is eager to play and has been working to recover from his injury.

“Let’s see how he feels tomorrow. He could be in play,” Mendoza said. “He kept hitting throughout the game, sat down a couple of times, went into the cage, and was moving around. He felt good enough to say, ‘give me an at-bat if it gets there.'”

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets has a bee swatted off of his glove by umpire Stu Scheurwater in a break in play against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning in their MLB game. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets has a bee swatted off of his glove by umpire Stu Scheurwater in a break in play against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning in their MLB game. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

When could Francisco Lindor return to the lineup?

Although his return has not been officially confirmed by the team, comments from manager Mendoza suggest that Lindor could be back in the Mets’ lineup in the coming days.

MLB News: Mets' Francisco Lindor is really worried about returning to the field quickly

see also

MLB News: Mets" Francisco Lindor is really worried about returning to the field quickly

How does Lindor’s absence affect the Mets?

Francisco Lindor‘s absence has been significant for the Mets. The shortstop is a key piece of the team, and his presence in the lineup is crucial to its success. Without Lindor, the Mets have had to rely on other players to fill the void. While some have performed well, the absence of last season’s MVP has been felt throughout the team.

What can we expect from Francisco Lindor upon his return?

Francisco Lindor is an exceptional player and is expected to continue his strong performance once he returns to the lineup. His return would be a major boost for the Mets, especially as the season nears its end. Lindor’s presence on the field and in the lineup could help the team achieve its goals.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

