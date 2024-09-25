MLB News: Mets manager Carlos Mendoza delivers crucial update on Francisco Lindor's possible return

New York Mets shortstop and star Francisco Lindor was out of the starting lineup for Tuesday’s matchup with the Atlanta Braves but made a brief appearance in the on-deck circle.

In the ninth inning, Lindor stepped into the on-deck circle, preparing to pinch-hit for Tyrone Taylor. However, Lindor did not get the opportunity as the Mets ultimately lost the game 5-1 to Atlanta.

Manager Carlos Mendoza was asked about Lindor and whether his brief appearance indicated he’s ready to start in this series. Lindor underwent a bone scan, which came back clean. Mendoza explained that Lindor is eager to play and has been working to recover from his injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Let’s see how he feels tomorrow. He could be in play,” Mendoza said. “He kept hitting throughout the game, sat down a couple of times, went into the cage, and was moving around. He felt good enough to say, ‘give me an at-bat if it gets there.'”

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets has a bee swatted off of his glove by umpire Stu Scheurwater in a break in play against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning in their MLB game. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Advertisement

When could Francisco Lindor return to the lineup?

Although his return has not been officially confirmed by the team, comments from manager Mendoza suggest that Lindor could be back in the Mets’ lineup in the coming days.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Mets" Francisco Lindor is really worried about returning to the field quickly

How does Lindor’s absence affect the Mets?

Francisco Lindor‘s absence has been significant for the Mets. The shortstop is a key piece of the team, and his presence in the lineup is crucial to its success. Without Lindor, the Mets have had to rely on other players to fill the void. While some have performed well, the absence of last season’s MVP has been felt throughout the team.

Advertisement

What can we expect from Francisco Lindor upon his return?

Francisco Lindor is an exceptional player and is expected to continue his strong performance once he returns to the lineup. His return would be a major boost for the Mets, especially as the season nears its end. Lindor’s presence on the field and in the lineup could help the team achieve its goals.