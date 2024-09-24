MLB Rumors: Yankees' historic rivals could land Juan Soto in a surprising move

New York Yankees star Juan Soto's MLB future is uncertain, and their archrivals are looking to take advantage of his free agency to sign him.

Juan Soto, star of the New York Yankees, could become a free agent at the end of the season. Despite rumors of a potential contract renewal, some MLB analysts believe the Boston Red Sox could be a possible destination for the Dominican outfielder.

With a projected contract of over $500 million, Juan Soto is highly coveted. While the Red Sox have the financial resources to acquire him, some analysts question whether they are willing to invest such a large sum in a single player.

MLB analyst Tyler Milliken sees a possibility for Soto to switch teams and join the Red Sox, highlighting that Soto is an exceptional player who could become the franchise’s central figure.

“I think with (Juan) Soto, there’s the attractive conversation about how he’s handled things well, but the Yankees are Aaron Judge’s team,” Milliken said. “But when you think about the next 10 or 15 years of your career, where your legacy will be etched, does it mean something to be that guy? If he came here to Boston, he would be that guy.”

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates his sixth inning two run home run against the Kansas City Royals with teammate Aaron Judge #99 at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Could Juan Soto join the Red Sox?

Coley Mick believes Red Sox management might still be interested in signing Soto, despite the hefty price tag. “A GM can’t offer $600 million without ownership’s blessing. If you recall some of (Chaim Bloom’s) final quotes as GM, they asked him about long-term deals. He specifically said, ‘These 30-year-olds getting 15-year deals is insane to me. But if a guy was 25 or 26, I think that makes a lot more sense,’” Mick said. “He was clearly talking about Juan Soto. That’s the only guy who fits that description.”

Juan Soto and Aaron Judge: A Yankees duo with a strong bond

Juan Soto has developed a great connection with Yankees captain Aaron Judge. Both players have been instrumental in the team’s success, and their friendship off the field has been remarkable.

However, if Soto were to leave for the Red Sox, it would create an interesting narrative for next season. Yankees fans would be disappointed, while Red Sox fans would celebrate his arrival.