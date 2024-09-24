Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees' historic rivals could land Juan Soto in a surprising move

New York Yankees star Juan Soto's MLB future is uncertain, and their archrivals are looking to take advantage of his free agency to sign him.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees watches the flight of his sixth inning two run home run against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2024 in New York City.
© Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty ImagesJuan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees watches the flight of his sixth inning two run home run against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2024 in New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

Juan Soto, star of the New York Yankees, could become a free agent at the end of the season. Despite rumors of a potential contract renewal, some MLB analysts believe the Boston Red Sox could be a possible destination for the Dominican outfielder.

With a projected contract of over $500 million, Juan Soto is highly coveted. While the Red Sox have the financial resources to acquire him, some analysts question whether they are willing to invest such a large sum in a single player.

MLB analyst Tyler Milliken sees a possibility for Soto to switch teams and join the Red Sox, highlighting that Soto is an exceptional player who could become the franchise’s central figure.

Advertisement

“I think with (Juan) Soto, there’s the attractive conversation about how he’s handled things well, but the Yankees are Aaron Judge’s team,” Milliken said. “But when you think about the next 10 or 15 years of your career, where your legacy will be etched, does it mean something to be that guy? If he came here to Boston, he would be that guy.”

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates his sixth inning two run home run against the Kansas City Royals with teammate Aaron Judge #99 at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates his sixth inning two run home run against the Kansas City Royals with teammate Aaron Judge #99 at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Could Juan Soto join the Red Sox?

Coley Mick believes Red Sox management might still be interested in signing Soto, despite the hefty price tag. A GM can’t offer $600 million without ownership’s blessing. If you recall some of (Chaim Bloom’s) final quotes as GM, they asked him about long-term deals. He specifically said, ‘These 30-year-olds getting 15-year deals is insane to me. But if a guy was 25 or 26, I think that makes a lot more sense,’” Mick said. “He was clearly talking about Juan Soto. That’s the only guy who fits that description.”

MLB News: CC Sabathia makes final request to Yankees regarding Juan Soto\&#039;s free agency

see also

MLB News: CC Sabathia makes final request to Yankees regarding Juan Soto"s free agency

Juan Soto and Aaron Judge: A Yankees duo with a strong bond

Juan Soto has developed a great connection with Yankees captain Aaron Judge. Both players have been instrumental in the team’s success, and their friendship off the field has been remarkable.

Advertisement

However, if Soto were to leave for the Red Sox, it would create an interesting narrative for next season. Yankees fans would be disappointed, while Red Sox fans would celebrate his arrival.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jacksonville Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes major admission after loss to Buffalo Bills
NFL

NFL News: Jacksonville Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes major admission after loss to Buffalo Bills

MLB News: How the New York Mets can make the Playoffs in series with Atlanta Braves
MLB

MLB News: How the New York Mets can make the Playoffs in series with Atlanta Braves

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 7
Soccer

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 7

Manchester City vs Watford: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Carabao Cup
Soccer

Manchester City vs Watford: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo