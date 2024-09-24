MLB News: CC Sabathia makes final request to Yankees regarding Juan Soto's free agency

CC Sabathia, former New York Yankees star, has shared his opinion on Juan Soto’s situation and his potential contract renewal with the team. Sabathia believes Soto is a “must-have” for the Yankees and that both parties need to work together to keep him in the Bronx.

Soto, who has had an outstanding season, is a key player for the Yankees. His talent and offensive production are crucial to the team’s success. With his contract set to expire, Yankees fans are eager to see if the team will be able to retain him.

Sabathia, who played 11 seasons with the Yankees and was part of the 2009 World Series championship team, has a unique perspective on the matter. He believes it is mutually beneficial for both Soto and the Yankees to maintain their relationship and continue working together.

“I think it’s a must-have on both sides,” Sabathia said at his 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, which benefits his PitCCh In Foundation. “I think, for him, it makes sense. And for the Yankees, it makes sense. Honestly, we’ll have to wait and see what happens. But I think you just look at the season, it played out perfectly.”

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees catches a fly ball hit by Brent Rooker #25 of the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the ninth inning at the Oakland Coliseum on September 21, 2024 in Oakland, California. the Yankees won the game 10-0. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Yankees focus on securing their future with Juan Soto

The Yankees are in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs and compete for the World Series title. Juan Soto‘s presence on the team is vital to achieving this goal.

Yankees fans are excited about the prospect of Soto staying in the Bronx and continue to urge the team to renew his contract. Yankees management will need to carefully assess the situation and make strategic decisions to secure the team’s future.