There’s no denying that the Los Angeles Dodgers have been at the center of MLB discussions this offseason. Their aggressive spending on signings has sparked debate, but despite the criticism, the team has operated within the rules and stands by every move made to strengthen its roster. At the heart of this effort is Shohei Ohtani, whose presence only raises expectations as the Dodgers aim to maximize his impact on the field.

With at least five key acquisitions, the Dodgers have made it clear that their ambitions go beyond simply competing—they are determined to reclaim the World Series title. As spring training approaches, manager Dave Roberts and his staff are focused on fine-tuning the roster ahead of the 2025 MLB season.

While Ohtani undoubtedly elevates the team, it’s the supporting cast that could define the Dodgers’ success. That’s why, following their offseason additions, the franchise is now considering bringing back a key contributor from last year’s championship run.

Utility playerHernandez, who has drawn interest from multiple teams this offseason, remains on the Dodgers’ radar. According to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, the door is still open for a potential reunion. “The door will never be closed on Kike,” Friedman said at an event on Saturday, signaling the club’s ongoing interest in re-signing him.

Enrique Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers fields a hit during the World Series Workout Day at Yankee Stadium on October 27, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

A promising message to Ohtani and Dodgers fans

Freddie Freeman’s recent comments have fueled speculation among Dodgers fans about the possibility of Kike Hernandez returning to the team. As one of the key contributors to a potential World Series run, Hernandez appears to be open to a reunion, expressing his appreciation for the fans and the special connection he felt last season.

“From the moment I got to L.A., it was a humbling experience for me to have a fanbase that embraces me and loves me the way that they do,” Hernández said last month via The Shop.

His bond with the team and its supporters has grown significantly in a short time, with fans showing their admiration for his versatility and leadership. “The support. I’m a guy that—I’m probably a better player than what the back of my card says, numbers-wise,” Hernández added. “I bring more to the table than my stats, and the way that they love me, you’d think I am the best player on the field each and every day I step on a baseball field.”

Hernández’s Stats with the Dodgers

Throughout his career, Hernández has been a valuable asset for every team he has played for. Across 828 career games, he has recorded 527 hits, 302 runs, and 85 home runs.

During his time with the Dodgers, he made a significant impact, contributing 485 hits, 120 home runs, and 485 runs scored while providing crucial depth across multiple positions.