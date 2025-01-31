Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar, had a historic first season in the National League. After signing a record 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers following six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani exceeded all expectations, helping his new team win the World Series. Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes has sent a clear message regarding his return to the mound in the MLB.

Ohtani made history by becoming the first player in MLB history to record 50 home runs and stolen bases in the same season, joining the exclusive 50/50 club. This achievement alone cemented his place in the league’s history. Notably, he accomplished this feat while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which prevented him from contributing as a pitcher last season.

As a designated hitter for the Dodgers, Ohtani proved himself even without pitching. With a career ERA of 3.01 in 86 starts as a pitcher, expectations for his return to the mound are high, and the Dodgers have confirmed that fans won’t have to wait much longer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ohtani’s return to the mound

During an appearance on the New York Post’s “The Show” podcast, Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes confirmed that Ohtani would be part of the Los Angeles starting rotation in 2025. “We’re making sure we hit these boxes on the front end,” Gomes said about Ohtani’s rehab. “We’ll build him up, and then when he’s ready to go and gone through his live BPs, he can plug back into the rotation. But a lot of that is figuring it out along the way.”

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks during the 2024 World Series Celebration Show at Dodger Stadium on November 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Advertisement

To ensure Ohtani stays in the lineup, Gomes also announced that the two-way star wouldn’t be sent on a rehab assignment. “We would lose our DH,” Gomes explained, emphasizing Ohtani’s importance as both a hitter and a pitcher to the team.

Advertisement

see also Roki Sasaki's surprising revelation about Ohtani and Yamamoto's key role in his Dodgers decision

Why didn’t Ohtani pitch in the postseason?

Gomes further revealed why Ohtani wasn’t rushed back as a pitcher during the postseason. “Last year it was challenging because as he was about to get into a deeper part of the pitching progression, we were going into the playoffs,” Gomes said. “Is it really worth ramping up to live BPs as you’re taking your first playoff at-bats? We can’t risk losing this guy from our lineup.” His reasoning underscores the Dodgers’ strategy in managing Ohtani’s unique two-way ability.

Advertisement

What’s next for Ohtani with the Dodgers?

While Ohtani still has some rehab milestones to meet, Dodgers fans can expect to see him on the mound this season. Ohtani’s combination of hitting and pitching ability makes him one of the most exciting and valuable players in baseball, and his return to pitching is one of the most anticipated events of the upcoming MLB season.