Phillies’ former CF positions himself greatly to get massive payday amid Cody Bellinger’s uncertainty between NY Yankees and NY Mets

Free agency in the MLB can go many different ways, but for former Philadelphia Phillies centerfielder Harrison Bader, it could go massively well. He is positioning himself as a player with a huge payday on the horizon. This is developing amid Cody Bellinger‘s key decision of playing for the New York Yankees or going to the New York Mets.

Bader played for the Twins and the Phillies last year, but has not signed a free agent contract. However, given the fact that Bellinger is an outfielder – and even first base at times- that can move everywhere, Bader is the only starting-caliber pure centerfielder left in free agency, and that can give him a very profitable bag once he signs for a team.

The other centerfielders remaining in free agency are Bellinger, JJ Bleday, Garrett Hampson, DaShawn Kerisey Jr. and Chas McCormick. Supply and demand is what can make Bader improve his net worth massively with the next contract he signs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How did Bader play in 2025?

Bader played good for the Twins but after getting traded to the Phillies, he shined best. The centerfielder’s contributions to the Phillies in the last stretch of the 2025 MLB season makes him a very desirable player to have.

Harrison Bader played for the Phillies

Advertisement

Bader had 17 homers and 54 RBIs last season. However, it’s his defense what makes him a great player. He won the Gold Glove back in the day. Bader has incredible range, a huge arm and very high energy.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly know what Cody Bellinger thinks of joining the NY Mets

Which teams could try to land Bader?

A few days ago, Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that the Phillies, Mets, Rays, Orioles, Diamondbacks, and Royals are all looking to get a centerfielder. There are a couple of teams that can be disregarded, though.

Advertisement

First, the Phillies, who already lost Bader to free agency. Then, the Mets, as they are focused on poaching Bellinger from the Yankees and/or trading for Luis Robert Jr. The most intriguing option could be Baltimore, as the Orioles traded Cedric Mullins, trotted out Colton Cowser, and they are aggressive. They already landed the services of Pete Alonso at first base. Why not pull the trigger again to try and land Bader?