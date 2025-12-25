Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is named Los Angeles’ greatest sports icon by a Lakers legend

There is little debate that Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is already considered one of the defining legends in MLB. Beyond that, his impact has pushed him into conversations reserved for the greatest athletes in sports history. In a city as competitive as Los Angeles, where iconic figures span multiple leagues, one of the most recognizable Lakers legends made it clear how Ohtani is now viewed across the city.

When Shaquille O’Neal was asked on Overtime whether Shohei Ohtani had surpassed him as a Los Angeles sports icon, the response was strikingly candid, even if it was difficult for Shaq to admit. The question came from a lifelong Los Angeles fan who acknowledged O’Neal’s legacy while pointing to Ohtani’s unprecedented accomplishments.

“The question was whether Ohtani is a bigger LA sports icon than Shaq,” the fan said. “It breaks my heart to say this directly to your face because I’m from Los Angeles, born and raised in Santa Monica. I cried when you left the Lakers. But what Shohei Ohtani is doing right now will never be done in any sport ever again.”

The fan added that Ohtani’s trajectory suggested sustained dominance. He noted that while Ohtani had not yet reached three straight championships, the opportunity was ahead, supported by a historic long-term contract and a roster built to contend. The implication was clear: the Dodgers are positioned to win multiple titles with Ohtani at the center.

Shaquille O’Neal during a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Shaq makes Ohtani’s greatness clear

O’Neal acknowledged the comparison despite his own unmatched legacy with the Lakers. Shaq was part of a dominant championship core alongside Kobe Bryant and remains one of the most physically imposing players the NBA has ever seen. Still, he recognized that Ohtani’s influence, amplified by his recent championship alongside Yoshinobu Yamamoto and a loaded Dodgers roster, could define an entire generation.

“You are one of the greatest LA icons of all time, unquestionably,” the fan continued. “Every statue that’s been erected of you deserves to be there. That being said, Shohei Ohtani is going to have skyscrapers built after him because what he is accomplishing in Major League Baseball has never been done in 150 years.”

Shaq paused before agreeing. “I hate to say it, but he’s correct,” O’Neal said. He pointed to Ohtani’s global reach, particularly in Japan, drawing parallels to how Yao Ming once transformed All-Star voting through China’s massive fan base. In Shaq’s view, Ohtani’s international impact reinforced everything the fan had argued.

The accolades that place Ohtani and Shaq among LA’s greatest

Ohtani’s résumé already places him among baseball’s elite. He is a five-time All-Star, a two-time World Series champion, and a four-time MVP, with all four awards won unanimously, a feat unmatched in MLB history. He has also earned six All-MLB First Team selections, four Silver Sluggers, three Hank Aaron Awards, two home run titles, and an NL RBI crown, while producing 45.2 WAR over the past five seasons as both an elite hitter and a frontline pitcher.

O’Neal’s legacy remains untouchable in basketball circles. He finished his career as a four-time NBA champion, three-time Finals MVP, league MVP, 15-time All-Star, and 14-time All-NBA selection. Beyond the court, Shaq became a global cultural figure whose reach extended far beyond basketball, cementing his place among Los Angeles’ most influential sports icons with the Lakers.