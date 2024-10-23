MLB News: Dodgers' Freddie Freeman gives crucial injury update ahead of World Series Game 1 vs. Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman provides crucial injury update on his participation in the Game 1 lineup to face the New York Yankees in the MLB World Series.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has been dealing with an ankle injury but has received treatment and hopes to be 100% for the start of the MLB World Series against the New York Yankees.

Freeman has been a key player in the Dodgers’ success this season. His presence in the lineup provides stability and offensive power to the team. Despite some injury issues, Freeman has shown his commitment and desire to play in the World Series.

Freddie Freeman has worked hard to recover from his injury, undergoing a rigorous rehabilitation program and receiving medical treatment. His goal has been to be ready for the MLB World Series, and he has managed to reach that goal.

According to MLB.com, the first baseman has confirmed that he will be available to play in Game 1 of the World Series against the Yankees. “Right now, I’m not thinking about game-time decisions,” Freeman said. “I think with this time off, it’s going to be 100% for me in Game 1, and we’ll adjust after that. But I don’t think there’s any question in anybody’s mind that I will be in the lineup for Game 1.”

Shohei Ohtani #17 and Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers meet before Game One of the Championship Series against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Dodgers’ confidence in Freeman

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has expressed confidence in Freeman, stating that he expects him to be in top condition for Game 1. Roberts highlighted Freeman’s importance to the team and his ability to impact the game.

“I think it certainly affected him, not being able to be a part of things, especially not being part of Game 6,” Roberts said. “But I’m grateful we’ve had four more days to help his ankle recover. I think there’s only upside in that.

“I believe mentally, he’s in a good place — anxious, obviously, because of the ankle. But I don’t doubt that he’ll be in there for Game 1, and hopefully, with these extra days, we’ve gotten out of the woods and can manage him throughout the World Series.” Roberts added.

Freeman and the World Series

The Dodgers are motivated to win the MLB World Series, and facing the Yankees will be an exciting challenge. Freeman’s presence in the lineup will strengthen the Dodgers. “With all injuries, treatment and rest, and time away from the initial injury only help,” Freeman said. “So we’re just doing our best to be ready to go on Friday.”

