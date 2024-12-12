MLB Rumors: Dodgers delay Teoscar Hernandez deal amid growing competition

The Los Angeles Dodgers and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez are reportedly still negotiating a potential MLB contract, according to recent reports. While both parties seem interested in continuing their relationship, disagreements over the terms of the deal could be delaying the signing.

Hernandez, who had an exceptional 2023 season with the Dodgers, is seeking a lucrative contract that reflects his stellar performance. After winning the Home Run Derby and playing a key role in the Dodgers’ championship-winning campaign, the outfielder has set high expectations. Speculation suggests Hernandez may be aiming for a four-year contract worth over $80 million.

According to journalist Bob Nightengale, competition for Hernandez has intensified, potentially driving up his market value. Teams such as the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Yankees have reportedly shown interest in the Dominican star.

“I think pursuits have gotten heavier from other teams, the teams that didn’t get (Juan) Soto,” Nightengale said. “I still think he ends up with the Dodgers, maybe for a little bit more money than the Dodgers originally thought.”

Teoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two-RBI double to tie the game during the fifth inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Dodgers’ Perspective

From the Dodgers’ standpoint, retaining Hernandez is a priority, but they are unwilling to overpay. Known for their active approach in the free-agent market, the team is also mindful of maintaining roster balance.

Should negotiations with Hernandez fall through, the Dodgers are likely to explore other free-agent options or potential trades. However, Hernandez remains their top choice to strengthen their outfield for the upcoming season.

What’s Next for the Dodgers and Hernandez?

Ultimately, Hernandez’s future hinges on the outcome of his ongoing negotiations with the Dodgers. If an agreement is reached, the Dodgers will solidify their position as one of the strongest teams in the National League heading into the new MLB season.

