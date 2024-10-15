Trending topics:
MLB News: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts clears up Shohei Ohtani’s struggles in Game 2 NLCS vs. Mets

The NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets is now tied after the Mets' victory. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pointed out the difficulties faced by their star, Shohei Ohtani, in Game 2 of the MLB Postseason.

Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on before Game One of the Championship Series against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
By Alexander Rosquez

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts analyzed his team’s loss to the New York Mets in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) during the MLB postseason. According to Roberts, one of the reasons behind the loss was the tough night for their star, Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and two walks in the game. His offensive performance has been questioned during this MLB postseason, particularly with runners on base.

Roberts noted that Shohei Ohtani looked uncomfortable facing Mets pitcher Eric Manaea. Manaea kept the ball away from Ohtani, exploiting his weakness against pitches in that location.

“I thought he didn’t look comfortable versus Manaea. The heater is away. You can see he was just kind of trying to keep the ball away from Shohei. That’s what they’re going to do. Shohei is very good with the ball close to him. So, they’re just going to stay away, hard away. If it’s spin, it’s going to be away. Just didn’t feel comfortable. And then after that I thought the righties that came in, they weren’t about to give into him. And at least he took his walks.” Roberts said. “Ohtani was not comfortable against Manaea” Roberts added.

Manager Dave Roberts after Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is thrown out at home plate in the fourth inning during Game Four of the Division Series. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Despite this, Roberts remains confident in Ohtani and intends to keep him in the top spot of the batting order. “Not really. I think that, as far as the offensive side, we’ve been pretty good. The guys at the bottom have done a nice job getting on base. As for moving him down, I just don’t want to be too reactive. I don’t see the benefit. We just need to make sure our guys are still swinging the bat well. And quite frankly, I want Shohei to get five at-bats a game. I think he’s our best hitter, and I want him up there five times,” said Roberts.

The Dodgers’ tactical approach in the NLCS

Roberts also addressed the issue of stolen bases, noting that the Dodgers haven’t been very aggressive in that regard in the first two NLCS games. However, the manager defended the team’s offensive strategy and highlighted the strong performance of the batters overall.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

