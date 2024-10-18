MLB News: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shares his thoughts on Shohei Ohtani's NLCS performance

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani continues to showcase his exceptional talent in the National League Championship Series. In Game 4 against the New York Mets in the MLB Playoffs, Ohtani hit a home run in his first at-bat and scored four times.

Ohtani’s home run not only gave the Dodgers an early lead, but it also had a psychological impact on the New York Mets. Ohtani’s power and accuracy can intimidate pitchers and create an atmosphere of pressure for the opposing team.

The Dodgers recognize Ohtani’s importance to their team and are confident in his ability to lead and contribute to success. Manager Dave Roberts has highlighted Ohtani’s maturity and focus, noting his ability to stay composed and focused on his goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m excited for him. I think the moment isn’t too big,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said going into Game 4. “I think that you’ve seen other superstars in years past, their first postseason, you could see them trying too hard. I don’t see that with Shohei. But I will say that that homer [Wednesday] night was really good to see for him.”

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates a two run home run with Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers as Francisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets reacts during the sixth inning during Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Advertisement

What did Ohtani say about Game 3 in the NLCS vs. Mets?

Shohei Ohtani walked in each of his next three plate appearances after homering. In this series, he has been walked seven times in 21 plate appearances. “The focus has been pretty much the same regardless of the situation, if there’s runners on or not. Kind of stick to the same plan, the same approach,” said Ohtani, through interpreter Will Ireton.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts makes key decision on Shohei Ohtani's role in NLDS vs. Mets

What is the goal of the Dodgers in the NLCS vs. Mets?

With players like Ohtani, the Dodgers have a solid and competitive team. The win in Game 4 brings them closer to the World Series, but there’s still a lot to play for. The Dodgers will have to maintain their level of play and capitalize on opportunities to achieve the goal of advancing to the MLB World Series.