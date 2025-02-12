MLB News: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts sends eye-opening message ahead of spring training

The Los Angeles Dodgers, reigning 2024 World Series champions after defeating the New York Yankees, have aggressively bolstered their roster this MLB offseason, adding stars like Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, and Tanner Scott.

Despite assembling a dream team and being widely regarded as favorites to repeat as champions, Mookie Betts remains grounded, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the present rather than looking too far ahead.

“We didn’t win last year by talking about the World Series every day,” Betts told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “We won last year because we talked about the task at hand. I think we have to continue to talk about the task at hand and not worry about the end goal. We can’t race to the finish line.”

A star-studded roster facing fierce competition

Even as the frontrunners, the Dodgers will face stiff challenges in the National League. Teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, and New York Mets have made significant moves this offseason, aiming to close the gap on L.A.

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with the trophy after the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

With a deeper and more seasoned pitching staff this year, the Dodgers are better equipped to navigate the challenges ahead and sustain elite performance throughout the season.

Dodgers’ mindset: Process over projections

Last season, the Dodgers overcame adversity, including key injuries that tested their pitching depth. As they embark on another championship pursuit, Betts and the team understand that success hinges on staying locked into the process rather than getting caught up in lofty expectations. The road to another World Series title is long, and avoiding distractions will be key to their quest for back-to-back championships.