The Los Angeles Dodgers secured a crucial victory in the race to sign Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki. Known for their analytical approach and ability to capitalize on competitive advantages, the Dodgers leveraged the unique presence of Shohei Ohtani as a key factor in attracting the talented pitcher.

In a recent interview with Foul Territory, Dodgers general manager Andrew Friedman revealed how Ohtani’s designation as a two-way player gave the team a significant edge. Since Shohei Ohtani does not count as one of the 13 pitchers allowed on the 26-man active roster, the Dodgers can carry an additional reliever—an advantage no other team can match.

Friedman emphasized that this bullpen flexibility is crucial for maintaining the pitching staff’s health throughout the grueling MLB season. The ability to better distribute innings helps minimize fatigue and reduce injury risks. “No team was better equipped to bring [Sasaki] along in the Major Leagues than the Dodgers,” Friedman stated.

The Ohtani factor: More than a superstar, a strategic asset

Shohei Ohtani’s presence on the roster goes beyond his generational talent—he has become a strategic advantage in roster construction and player recruitment. His impact in attracting top international talent like Sasaki highlights the Dodgers’ ability to maximize every available resource.

Pitcher Roki Sasaki speaks to the media during a Los Angeles Dodgers press conference at Dodger Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

A star-studded rotation built to dominate

Alongside Ohtani, the presence of other elite arms such as Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and the versatile Tony Gonsolin has helped the Dodgers assemble a dream rotation. The signing of Sasaki further solidifies their status as a powerhouse built to dominate MLB for years to come.

