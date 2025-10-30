Mookie Betts makes candid admission on Dodgers’ offensive struggles in World Series against Blue Jays

The Los Angeles Dodgers once again found themselves on the defensive in the 2025 World Series, falling 6-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night. From the first inning, it was clear that Los Angeles’ lineup was struggling to keep pace with Toronto’s pitching, and frustration mounted with each passing inning.

Mookie Betts, Dodgers’ perennial star, felt the weight of the team’s offensive slump. The 2018 AL MVP and his fellow top hitters—Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman Jr.—were unable to generate traction, combining for just 0-for-11 with six strikeouts.

The Dodgers’ scoring woes continued a trend that began after their epic 18-inning win in Game 3. Since then, Los Angeles had been outscored 12-3 in the next two games, highlighting the magnitude of its struggles.

Despite the difficulty at the plate, Betts approached the challenge with candor. “I don’t want to speak on anybody else. But for me personally, I’ve just been terrible,” he admitted via FOX “I wish it was from lack of effort. I really do, but it’s not, so I don’t have any answers.”

Can the Dodgers’ offense regain form before it’s too late?

The Dodgers’ hitters will need to regroup quickly if they hope to extend the series. In Game 5, Blake Snell struggled on the mound, allowing five runs over 6.2 innings, while the offense could not mount a response. The lack of production from their lineup left Los Angeles trailing late in the contest, forcing the team to confront its inconsistencies and reliance on its stars.

What’s next for the Dodgers?

With the series still alive, Los Angeles plans to send Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound in Game 6 on Friday. The right-hander dazzled in Game 2, throwing a complete game while allowing just one run and striking out 12 Blue Jays batters.

The question now is whether the Dodgers’ lineup can support him this time. After consecutive games of limited production, the team’s postseason hopes hinge on Yamamoto’s arm and a sudden awakening at the plate. Game 6 could define its title defense.

