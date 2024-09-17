Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani breaks 130-Year MLB record with unmatched season milestone

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani continues to break MLB records and is on the verge of completing a historic season.

Shohei Ohtani 17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is congratulated in the dugout after hitting his 47th home run in the first inning during their MLB, Baseball Herren, USA regular season game against the Chicago Cubs.
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireShohei Ohtani 17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is congratulated in the dugout after hitting his 47th home run in the first inning during their MLB, Baseball Herren, USA regular season game against the Chicago Cubs.

By Alexander Rosquez

Shohei Ohtani, the star of the Los Angeles Dodgers, continues to leave his mark on baseball history. The Japanese player became the first in 130 years to reach a remarkable milestone that had not been achieved until now.

With his recent performance against the Atlanta Braves, Ohtani recorded 86 extra-base hits and 48 stolen bases this season. This historic achievement places him in the company of Hugh Duffy, who reached a similar mark in 1894, recording at least 85 extra-base hits and 45 stolen bases in a single season.

Ohtani continues to make history and is on the verge of becoming the first player in MLB history to reach 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season. Such an achievement would cement his place among the greatest players of all time.

Could Ohtani return to the mound for the Dodgers?

Despite his elbow injury, Shohei Ohtani hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to the mound during the postseason. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has left the door open to this possibility.

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Chicago cubs, 10-8 in the final game of a three game series at Dodger stadium. Pictured is Dodger Shohei Ohtani hitting his 47th homerun. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

“I wouldn’t put it past him to have an eye on that,” Roberts told MLB Network Radio. “I think that you should always leave some margin, a crack in the door for any possibility.

see also

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts makes something clear about Shohei Ohtani"s postseason pitching status

“If things line up and there’s a need, and the game, his body, everything is telling us that it makes sense in that situation, great. And it would be storybook,”Roberts added.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

