Shohei Ohtani's closest MVP competitor exits game due to possible injury

Los Angeles Dodgers' closest competitor, Shohei Ohtani, for the National League MVP award has withdrawn from his last MLB game due to a possible injury.

One of the candidates battling with Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani for the National League MVP award and a key piece of the New York Mets had to leave Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies due to lower back discomfort.

Francisco Lindor, who has been a mainstay in the Mets’ lineup this season, had been in great form up to that point. However, a blow to his right foot and an awkward play at second base forced him to exit the game.

Despite the discomfort, Lindor was optimistic about his recovery and assured that he would do everything possible to be ready for the next game. However, his condition will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis by the team’s medical staff.

“I hope so,” Lindor said, when asked about playing Saturday. “I am proud of the fact that I can be available every day. I’m going to do my best to play [Saturday].”

Ohtani vs. Lindor: The intense battle for the MVP Award

Lindor is in contention for the National League Most Valuable Player award. His excellent performance throughout the season has positioned him as one of the main candidates. Lindor is batting .270/.341/.493 with 31 doubles and 27 stolen bases, also displaying Gold Glove defense with the Mets.

On the other hand, the Japanese star of the Dodgers continues to contribute to his team, having hit 47 home runs and stolen 48 bases. He aims to achieve a mark never reached by any player in MLB history: the prestigious 50-50.

How will this injury affect the Mets’ aspirations?

Lindor’s absence would be a blow to the Mets, who rely heavily on his talent and leadership. However, the team has roster depth that could help mitigate the impact of his absence.

An injury to Lindor would be detrimental to the Mets, who are in an intense fight for a postseason spot. His absence could significantly affect the team’s performance both offensively and defensively.

Who could replace Lindor in the Mets’ lineup?

Should Lindor be forced to miss several games, the Mets will have to find a replacement at shortstop. Eddy Álvarez and José Iglesias are two options that coaches could consider.