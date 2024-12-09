MLB News: Los Angeles Dodgers strengthen roster with four new additions for Shohei Ohtani

While Shohei Ohtani is having a blast supporting the Lakers in public during the NBA season, the Los Angeles Dodgers front office is working hard to assemble a roster capable of helping the Japanese star defend the MLB title. Heading into the next season, Ohtani will be joined by four new teammates on the Dodgers’ roster, strengthening the team’s chances of retaining their championship.

While teams like the New York Mets made a splash with a blockbuster trade for Juan Soto this offseason, the Dodgers have taken a more calculated approach, focusing on adding players who fit well into manager Dave Roberts’ strategic vision. With Ohtani already in the fold, Los Angeles has recently signed four key players to reinforce the roster.

According to Newsweek’s Noah Camras, the Dodgers‘ latest acquisitions include:

Blake Snell : 5 years, $182 million

: 5 years, $182 million Michael Conforto : 1 year, $17 million

: 1 year, $17 million Blake Treinen : 2 years, $22 million

: 2 years, $22 million Tommy Edman: 5-year extension, $74 million

Despite these additions, Camras reports that the Dodgers still need to address a couple of key areas: “Los Angeles still needs another outfielder and more starting pitching help.” With a deep pool of talent available in the MLB, the Dodgers are actively exploring additional options to bolster their lineup. For now, the core of the team that clinched last season’s title remains intact, but questions remain around Teoscar Hernández, who has yet to make a decision about his future.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with the trophy after the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

One by one: Dodgers’ offseason signings

As the Dodgers continue their search for key additions to strengthen their roster, let’s break down the recent signings and examine their stats ahead of the 2025 MLB season:

Blake Snell : Acquired from the San Francisco Giants, Snell brings solid experience to the mound. Last season, he made 20 starts, posting a 1.00 WHIP and 104 innings pitched. He allowed just 65 hits and 38 earned runs, while recording 164 strikeouts. Snell will be a critical asset to the Dodgers’ pitching staff this season.

: Acquired from the San Francisco Giants, Snell brings solid experience to the mound. Last season, he made 20 starts, posting a 1.00 WHIP and 104 innings pitched. He allowed just 65 hits and 38 earned runs, while recording 164 strikeouts. Snell will be a critical asset to the Dodgers’ pitching staff this season. Michael Conforto : The 31-year-old outfielder joins the Dodgers after a productive season with the Giants. In 2024, Conforto appeared in 130 games, totaling 488 plate appearances and 433 at-bats. He posted a .240 batting average with 104 hits, 56 runs, and 20 home runs. His power and consistency will add a much-needed boost to the Dodgers’ lineup.

: The 31-year-old outfielder joins the Dodgers after a productive season with the Giants. In 2024, Conforto appeared in 130 games, totaling 488 plate appearances and 433 at-bats. He posted a .240 batting average with 104 hits, 56 runs, and 20 home runs. His power and consistency will add a much-needed boost to the Dodgers’ lineup. Blake Treinen : The Dodgers opted to re-sign Treinen after a strong performance last season. As a reliever, Treinen appeared in 50 games, allowing just 33 hits and 11 earned runs. He also surrendered only five home runs, while striking out 56 batters. His experience and dominance out of the bullpen will be key in late-game situations.

: The Dodgers opted to re-sign Treinen after a strong performance last season. As a reliever, Treinen appeared in 50 games, allowing just 33 hits and 11 earned runs. He also surrendered only five home runs, while striking out 56 batters. His experience and dominance out of the bullpen will be key in late-game situations. Tommy Edman: The Dodgers extended Edman’s contract for another five years after his impressive 2024 campaign. In 153 plate appearances, he batted .239 with 33 hits, 20 runs, and six home runs. Edman’s versatility and speed—11 stolen bases last season—will provide valuable depth to the Dodgers’ infield.

What’s happening with Teoscar Hernandez?

As the Dodgers look to reinforce their roster, World Series champion Teoscar Hernandez is still weighing his options. With two other teams actively pursuing him, the Dodgers are reportedly prepared to offer him a lucrative contract, keeping the MLB world on edge.

According to various reports, Hernández is being targeted by the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. However, the Red Sox seem to be the frontrunner, with Hernandez reportedly a fan of manager Alex Cora. With that in mind, Hernández is expected to carefully evaluate his options before making a final decision, whether to stay with the reigning champions or move on to a new opportunity.