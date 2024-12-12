Injuries have plagued the San Francisco 49ers throughout the 2024 season. However, the team is poised to recover two of Brock Purdy’s key teammates for their crucial Week 15 matchup against the Rams.

It’s been a challenging year for the 49ers, as the NFC West squad has struggled to cope with a series of injuries. Stars like Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk suffered tough injuries, leaving the team short-handed.

The injuries have significantly impacted the 49ers’ performance, but there’s a glimmer of hope. Two key players are set to return to bolster their roster ahead of the pivotal clash against the Rams in Week 15.

Two key 49ers players set to return for Rams showdown

Although the 49ers have endured a tough 2024 season, they are far from out of contention. Currently sitting in fourth place in the NFC West, they are just two wins away from overtaking the division-leading Seahawks.

Their Week 15 matchup against the Rams is critical. A win would not only boost their playoff hopes but also put them firmly back in the fight for the divisional title.

San Francisco will enter this game with several key absences, including Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk. However, they are expected to regain two crucial contributors in time for this must-win contest.

Running back Isaac Guerendo, who has taken over as the starter, left last week’s game against the Bears with a foot injury. He missed practice on Monday and Tuesday, but on Thursday, he expressed confidence, saying he “feels good” and is ready to play.

Another significant returnee is Dre Greenlaw. The linebacker, who tore his Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII, has not played since then. Reports now indicate the 49ers will activate him for the game against the Rams, a major boost for the defense.

What’s next for the 49ers in the 2024 NFL season?

The 49ers will kick off Week 15 with their game against the Rams, a divisional showdown that holds immense stakes for both teams. With the NFC West title still up for grabs, this game is pivotal in determining the fate of their season.

Week 15 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 16 @ Miami Dolphins

Week 17 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18 @ Arizona Cardinals

